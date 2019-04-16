The principal of Madison's East High School apologized to parents Tuesday morning for "statements" made by the head of security for the Madison School District following an alleged sexual assault of a student inside the school building last week.
Principal Michael Hernandez said in an email that to remain sensitive to the experiences of students and staff, schools must recognize what can trigger traumatic responses in people and provide services for not only physical, but also emotional health.
According to Madison police, a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two boys, both 15, inside a school bathroom after classes last Wednesday.
The district's safety and security coordinator, Joe Balles, was interviewed by WISC-TV for a story Monday about preventing sexual assault in school.
During the report, Balles said: "Our buildings are full of kids, and kids will be kids. As terrible and tragic as that incident sounds, I would just ask that people just be patient. Our schools are very safe but there are incidents that are going to happen from time to time."
Balles, a former Madison Police Department captain, said in a statement Tuesday that his comments were generally about students in school buildings after classes and ensuring their safety, adding he made "an extremely poor word choice" in "a story on this topic."
"It is never OK to rationalize, minimize or excuse sexual assault, and there is no excuse for my words, which did not recognize the profoundly deep impact that sexual violence has," Balles said in the statement.
Both boys have been arrested and charged in juvenile court with second-degree and fourth-degree sexual assault. One boy is also charged with kidnapping, and the other is charged with being party to a crime of kidnapping.
According to a search warrant filed Monday in Dane County Circuit Court:
The girl told police she and another boy were in school on April 10 after classes ended, and she perceived a statement from the boy as asking if she wanted to have sex with him. The girl said she was waiting for her father to pick her up, and he grabbed her backpack and ran into a bathroom.
She followed him into the bathroom, telling police they were friends and thought the boy was "playing."
A second boy entered the bathroom, the girl told police, and they both blocked her from leaving before assaulting her.
The girl reported the assault to East High's school resource officer, who arrested the first boy the following day. After his arrest, the first boy told police in an interview he was watching over the girl's backpack when he needed to go to the bathroom, and she followed him in.
He reported he promptly left the bathroom and told the second boy the girl was inside, according to the search warrant. He told police after returning to the bathroom an hour later, the second boy asked him to clean up condoms on the floor.
The warrant was filed to obtain DNA from the first boy. It doesn't include any statements from the second boy.
District spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson said the district is working with the Rape Crisis Center to teach students about rape culture, sexual assault, consent and where to report assaults if they occur.
In a statement, the Rape Crisis Center said it was "deeply troubled" by Balles' comments. Phrases such as "kids will be kids" perpetuates "a culture that facilitates violence, particularly sexual violence, in our communities," the statement said.
"It is my job to ensure schools are physically, mentally and emotionally safe spaces for all," Balles said. "I recognize the deep impact that my words had, and I will do better for our students."