UPDATE: MMSD to return to five days a week in-person instruction in fall

A return to five-days-a-week, in-person instruction for most students is coming in the Madison Metropolitan School District this fall.

The district confirmed its plan Thursday afternoon, after sharing earlier this week that the return to an in-person instructional model was "certainly the district’s preference in how we start the new school year this fall," as district spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email.

The announcement cites the good trends locally on COVID-19 as more people receive their vaccinations and the number of new cases drops.

"The full reopening of schools is a day the entire community has been waiting for," superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in the release. "It has always been our preference to have all students learning in-person, connecting face to face with teachers and classmates, and benefiting from learning in a classroom environment."

Monday night, superintendent Jenkins offered a similar sentiment to the School Board.