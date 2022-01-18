Update: La Follette High School student dies from crash on Southwest Side, driver arrested, authorities say

A 14-year-old La Follette High School student died in a car crash on the Southwest Side on Saturday night and one of the drivers was taken into custody on a probation hold, with no charges filed yet, authorities reported.
Interim La Follette principal Mathew Thompson wrote in an email to parents Monday evening that freshman Jeremiah Broomfield had been killed in the crash, and described him as an outgoing student with a "dynamic personality" who will be dearly missed.
"Jeremiah had an incredible presence, he was connected to many of our students," Thompson wrote. "The loss of a student, peer and friend is jarring and shocking."
Thompson said the school received news of the event Sunday morning.
Madison police Sgt. Nick Ellis on Monday confirmed Broomfield's death, but declined to say when and where the crash occurred because the case involves a juvenile.
On Tuesday morning, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Broomfield, of Madison, as the person killed in the crash in the 6200 block of Schroeder Road that was reported at 7:57 pm. Saturday.
Broomfield was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Saturday and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.
Madison police Sgt. Jared Prado reported after the two-vehicle Schroeder Road crash Saturday that three people were taken to a hospital, where one later died.
In an update to the crash statement on Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the 14-year-old who was killed was a passenger in the crash, a 12-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries that included broken bones, and an unidentified adult driver also was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Witnesses reported seeing someone run from the other vehicle involved in the crash, and that driver has since been arrested on a probation hold, with no charges yet filed related to the crash, Fryer said.
Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog Tuesday morning that the driver was a 41-year-old male.
Fryer said the investigators are working to determine if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
La Follette's student services team is making plans to help students who may be grieving, including providing access to specific school spaces and offering support in each of Broomfield's classes, Thompson said. He encouraged parents to check in with their children and reach out to their assigned assistant principal if they need additional support.
"We are better together," Thompson wrote. "We will pull each other through this difficult time together. We take care of this community."