UPDATE: Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

References to COVID-19 were removed from the fundraiser site by midafternoon Thursday. The family did not respond to a request for comment through the fundraising website.

Families of students who knew Danny Rees donated to the fundraiser and offered fond remembrances as well as condolences. The fundraiser had reached half of its goal of $30,000 within 15 hours.

If confirmed by state health officials, the death would be the fourth COVID-related death of a child in Wisconsin since the pandemic began.

“This is what everyone feared, that a student would die from COVID,” said Eric Compas, a Fort Atkinson resident. “The choice (not to require masks) is putting other kids in the school district at risk and other members of the community.”

Superintendent Abbott did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. Communications director Marissa Weidenfeller provided a statement on behalf of the district.