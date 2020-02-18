Unnamed parents, conservative law firm sue Madison School District over gender identity policy

A conservative law firm sued the Madison School District Tuesday on behalf of a group of anonymous parents over an administrative policy it says denies parents the right of directing their children's upbringing by allowing students to transition genders at school without parent permission.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, or WILL, is representing 14 unnamed parents with children in Madison schools in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court.
The lawsuit claims a district guidance document for transgender and non-binary students requires staff to "actively deceive" parents about a child's gender identity by requiring student permission for staff to notify or talk with parents about their transition.
It claims the guide violates parental and religious freedom rights protected under the state constitution.
The lawsuit follows a "demand letter" WILL sent in December asking the district to voluntarily make changes to the document by Jan. 31.
But the School District held firm in response to WILL's call to alter the administrative policy.
"While some may not agree that we should address students by their affirmed name and pronouns, the reality is that we support *ALL* of our students and staff no matter who they are and no matter how they identify," Sherry Terrell-Webb, the district's interim legal counsel, wrote in a letter to WILL last month. "If ever there is a belief that the safety and security of our students is threatened, we will prioritize our students' safety."
The administration-developed guide for transgender and non-binary students covers topics like restroom use, protections under state and federal laws, and suggestions of non-gendered terms for teachers to use in classrooms. It is not an official School Board-adopted policy.
District staff have previously said the guide is a student-centered approach meant to maintain confidentiality — particularly for transgender and non-binary students whose parents might not be accepting — and the goal is to have family members involved with a student's transition.
But WILL and the group of parents are challenging portions of the document that allow for a child to transition genders at school without permission from parents, along with a part requiring staff to communicate with parents using the name and gender of a student in the district’s student information and records system.
Students who are transitioning genders can have their names and genders changed in the system, but parental permission is required.
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs are suing the district anonymously "to protect their privacy and the privacy of their minor children, and to prevent retaliation against them for raising this sensitive issue."
The lawsuit states the identities of the parents "are not relevant to the legal issues in this case."
One of the main claims in the lawsuit is that transgender people can experience gender dysphoria — a condition where someone can experience deep distress and discomfort about the sex they are born with — and the district's stance could bar parents from finding out or seeking medical help.
If the children of 12 of the 14 plaintiffs begin to experience gender dysphoria, the lawsuit states, they would "pursue a treatment approach to help them identify and address the underlying causes of the dysphoria and learn to embrace their biological sex."
Additionally, 11 plaintiffs are active Christians who believe "the two sexes are a core part of God's intended design for humanity and that the sex each of us is born with is a gift, not an arbitrary imposition," according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit asks the court to bar the district from facilitating a student's transition without consent from parents and to allow staff to speak with parents if they believe a student is experiencing gender dysphoria, regardless of student permission.