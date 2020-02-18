Unnamed parents, conservative law firm sue Madison School District over gender identity policy

"While some may not agree that we should address students by their affirmed name and pronouns, the reality is that we support *ALL* of our students and staff no matter who they are and no matter how they identify," Sherry Terrell-Webb, the district's interim legal counsel, wrote in a letter to WILL last month. "If ever there is a belief that the safety and security of our students is threatened, we will prioritize our students' safety."

The administration-developed guide for transgender and non-binary students covers topics like restroom use, protections under state and federal laws, and suggestions of non-gendered terms for teachers to use in classrooms. It is not an official School Board-adopted policy.

District staff have previously said the guide is a student-centered approach meant to maintain confidentiality — particularly for transgender and non-binary students whose parents might not be accepting — and the goal is to have family members involved with a student's transition.

But WILL and the group of parents are challenging portions of the document that allow for a child to transition genders at school without permission from parents, along with a part requiring staff to communicate with parents using the name and gender of a student in the district’s student information and records system.