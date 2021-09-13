University Houses Preschool keeps learning outdoors amid pandemic

A cluster of businesses that share a common parking space resembles a typical commercial area at a busy spot on Odana Road. But totally unexpected is a play area hidden behind a tall, nearly solid wooden fence.
The space has gardens and a tiny man-made pond affectionately referred to as the mud pit. It is next to University Houses Preschool at the intersection of Odana Road and Research Park.
The natural area has become the preschoolers’ world, especially in this age of social distancing because of COVID-19.
“We were moving to an outdoor classroom more so it wasn’t a huge change for us,” preschool director Karen Beck said. “Nature just benefits the children so much.”
The one change is that instead of doing some activities, like art, inside, everything is outside. But like before, the children will use the outdoor space for learning until the temperature reaches about 45 degrees, Beck said.
Some of the children said their favorite part of preschool was playing with their friends.
“They’re just really hungry to be with their friends,” Beck agreed.
Four-year-old Sam Martin particularly likes playing in the mud pit, which has a board across it for walking, and where he saw a make-believe “monster” one day, causing him to fall in.
“Our families know to dress their kids in clothes they can explore in, whether it’s paint or mud,” Beck said.
They even have special suits, kind of like snow pants, for when they play in the mud pit.
As with many businesses, COVID-19 has had a profound effect on University Houses Preschool. Enrollment, which normally fluctuates between 35 to 40 children ages 2 to 6, is down to 18. The pandemic has affected enrollment in direct and indirect ways. Not only are some of the families that previously enrolled their children hesitating, parents aren’t talking with others as much and that has hurt enrollment that comes from word of mouth, Beck said.
The outside setting encouraged Kathleen Martin to enroll her 4-year-old, Sam, again this fall. She previously had sent another child, Judah, now 7, to the preschool.
“They’re pretty much outside all day so I think that is about as safe as you can get at this point,” Martin said.
She said she likes that the preschool, which is run as a parent cooperative, is “very play-based.”
“There’s lots of hesitancy and questions around COVID for sure, myself included,” said Coral Conant Gilles, whose son, Sage, 4, is enrolled this fall. “I definitely feel more comfortable with them being outside.”
Beck said the preschool revolves a lot of education around gardening, and the children have been harvesting some of what was grown.
Despite low enrollment the preschool has not had to lay off staff because some are choosing not to work to be home with their families, Beck said. Classes of up to eight children are being run with one teacher and one parent helper.
Renee Deschard, board president, said she sends her two children because of the parent cooperative arrangement, the quality of the staff and the play-based approach to learning.
“During the era of COVID, (University Houses Preschool) is fairly unique because they just have one class at a time so that class can have the entire outdoor space to themselves,” she said. “I feel much more comfortable with it being outdoors, especially with the delta variant.”
