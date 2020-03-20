'Unique complexities' for Madison School District means virtual learning coming later

As some Wisconsin school districts made the switch to online learning days after closing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Madison School District has "unique complexities" smaller school systems might not have to work through before Madison students could expect to transition online.

On Thursday — when the Sun Prairie and Verona school districts made the switch to virtual learning — interim Madison superintendent Jane Belmore told parents the district was working through the "very unique complexities that virtual learning presents to large school districts."

With school buildings closed for weeks or months, Belmore said the district is preparing to launch virtual learning in Madison by early- or mid-April if schools aren't allowed to reopen by then.

In an email Friday, district spokesman Tim LeMonds said the district is now aiming to roll out virtual learning the first week of April, but it "takes time and thoughtful planning to prepare an all inclusive virtual learning program."

"The complexities being addressed include there being a large number of our families who do not have internet access or devices," he said in an email. "Additionally, how to best meet our students with special needs concerns."