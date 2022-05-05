Union, Madison School District teeing up potential battle over teacher wage increase

The Madison School District and local teachers union, Madison Teachers, Inc., began their collective bargaining process ahead of the 2022-23 school year with two different ideas for base wage increases for teachers.

The union asked for 4.7% base wage increase but the district offered a 2% increase – not including the additional wage increase tied to experience and educational attainment, known as steps and lanes – during an in-person meeting at the district’s Holtzman Building on Wednesday.

“I’m optimistic the district can do the 4.7% and we can make it work,” union president Mike Jones said.

He noted that school districts of all sizes across Wisconsin are offering base wage increases to their teachers that are near or at 4.7% to keep in line with the hike in the cost of living adjustment. He said Waunakee, Verona and some teachers in Sun Prairie were offered a 4.7% increase.

The Milwaukee School Board unanimously approved a 4.7% base wage increase for all staff in the district at the end of April, the largest increase in over a decade, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Kenosha Unified School Board and Green Bay School Board also unanimously approved a 4.7% base wage increase for staff in March for the coming school year.

Jones said raising teacher wages 4.7% amid a steep increase in cost of living is a retention strategy for the district.

“We want to keep people in Madison but we can’t keep them in Madison by paying them less,” he said.

The union and the district are able to continue to bargain after contracts have been sent out to teachers and pay is usually adjusted once enrollment and state funding is finalized, Jones said.

Jones said union members plan to hold onto their contracts as long as possible until a resolution is reached.

This district did not respond to request for comment.

