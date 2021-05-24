Union and Madison School District at impasse over teacher contracts; union warns of court battle

“We are, unfortunately, at an impasse in our interpretations of the (employee) handbook. Although the language hasn’t changed ... the interpretation of it has so significantly that we’re now asked to sign a contract and future contracts with an uncertain trust,” he said. “We cannot set up a system that builds up even more uncertainty when we’re trying to do the exact opposite of that, which is why if this cannot be resolved through the board or through an agreed-upon mediator, we will do our best to address our collective concerns through the courts.”