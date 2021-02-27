Uneven playing field: Critics say fundraising increases inequity among Madison high schools

Board President Gloria Reyes said the La Follette parents brought forward "very valid" concerns, but she doesn't see fundraising an "either-or" situation where one side benefits and the other doesn't.

Rather, Reyes said, it's an opportunity to encourage outside investment in the district, which is something the board has long talked about, while also a chance to assist the La Follette community with its capacity and ability to raise money.

Board members and Superintendent Carlton Jenkins plan on meeting with the La Follette parents to hear more about their capital needs and find out how the district could help with fundraising efforts, she said.

"I'm very happy that La Follette came forward and pointed this out to the board and the district," Reyes said. "I still feel strongly this is a chance for our schools to continue to fundraise but also lift up La Follette."

Nicki Vander Meulen was the lone vote against granting permission for the West projects, despite backing the Memorial project last month.