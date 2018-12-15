Charter schools -- public schools, but different

Charter schools are public schools, funded with taxpayer dollars, that receive "charters" from a school district or other authorizing organization that free them from some of the requirements and oversight applied to traditional public schools.

The idea is that charter schools can be places to try new ideas in education or to implement a particular approach to education, such as the Montessori method. Sometimes innovations that succeed in charters can then be transferred to traditional public schools.

While they are legally barred from discriminating against students based on race or other factors, charter schools can set specific requirements for entry that traditional public schools cannot.

There are two main kinds of charter schools in Wisconsin: Those authorized by school districts and those authorized by other entities with charter-authorizing power under state law. The latter group includes any University of Wisconsin System institution, technical college system board, the city of Milwaukee, Waukesha County executive, the UW System Office of Educational Opportunity and two tribal colleges.

School districts can create "instrumentality" or "noninstrumentality" charters — the difference being that the former keep the school's management and employees under the auspices of the district. The latter are free from much of that oversight. All three of the charter schools that have been created by the Madison School District were created as instrumentalities. School districts can also create "virtual" charter schools, where most or all instruction happens online.

The ones authorized by the University of Wisconsin System and the other entities are called "independent" charter schools, and fall outside of the control of local school districts.

-- Chris Rickert