Two open seats on the ticket for Madison School Board ahead of spring election

Two of three members on the Madison School Board who are up for reelection in April will not seek to retain their role on the board.
Board member Ananda Mirilli announced she will not seek reelection in a statement Monday.
"My heart aches with the decision to not seek reelection to the Madison School Board. At this time I must focus on balancing my wellness and continue to focus on restoration for my daughter, Breana, and for myself," she said. "Please trust that I am still dreaming for justice and co-liberation for all of us."
Mirilli shared the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on her and her family as a key part of her decision not to seek reelection. Her daughter lost her father last year and Mirilli's mother died six months ago, she said.
"This relentless virus has challenged my ability to be the mother I want to be for my daughter, and the board member I dreamed I would be 10 years ago," she said.
Her seat, Seat 5, is the second to be opened ahead of the election after board member Cris Carusi announced she will not seek reelection to Seat 3 in early December. Board president Ali Muldrow announced in November that she will seek reelection to Seat 4.
Three School Board seats are up for reelection in April, and if any of them have more than two candidates, a primary will be held in February. Candidates were able to begin circulating nomination papers in early December, with the number of required signatures due in January.
As of Monday, Shepherd Joyner, who also goes by Shepherd Janeway and uses they/them pronouns, had filed all paperwork necessary to declare their candidacy for Seat 3. Nichelle Nichols, a former Madison School District administrative employee who left her position at the district earlier this year, had also submitted her declaration of candidacy for Seat 5.
Mary Jo Walters, a candidate who made anti-trans comments on social media, dropped out of the race for Seat 3 without filing any of the necessary paperwork to run for office.
Walters, who has said, “I don’t believe in trans,” wrote in a Facebook post Friday she was leaving the School Board race “for many personal reasons,” adding she intended to start a virtual book club.
In one Facebook comment that stoked controversy, Walters, a mother of three who ran for lieutenant governor in 2014 as a Democrat, wrote, “I’m trans-a-phobic.” The comments prompted Joyner, a transgender artist and activist, to challenge Walters.
With Walters out, Joyner, 26, said they will continue their campaign for the seat. Joyner has said they joined the race to protect trans children, including the third- and fourth-graders they teach in two Madison schools through a UW-Madison arts program called Whoopensocker.