Two open seats on the ticket for Madison School Board ahead of spring election

Two of three members on the Madison School Board who are up for reelection in April will not seek to retain their role on the board.

Board member Ananda Mirilli announced she will not seek reelection in a statement Monday.

"My heart aches with the decision to not seek reelection to the Madison School Board. At this time I must focus on balancing my wellness and continue to focus on restoration for my daughter, Breana, and for myself," she said. "Please trust that I am still dreaming for justice and co-liberation for all of us."

Mirilli shared the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on her and her family as a key part of her decision not to seek reelection. Her daughter lost her father last year and Mirilli's mother died six months ago, she said.

"This relentless virus has challenged my ability to be the mother I want to be for my daughter, and the board member I dreamed I would be 10 years ago," she said.

Her seat, Seat 5, is the second to be opened ahead of the election after board member Cris Carusi announced she will not seek reelection to Seat 3 in early December. Board president Ali Muldrow announced in November that she will seek reelection to Seat 4.