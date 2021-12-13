Two open seats on Madison School Board ahead of spring election

With the COVID pandemic still raging, school violence making headlines and a continued focus on racial equity in student achievement, two Madison School Board seats will be vacant heading into the spring election.
Board member Ananda Mirilli announced she will not seek reelection in a statement Monday. Cris Carusi previously announced she would not seek another term.
Mirilli, Seat 5, cited the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on her and her family as a key part of her decision not to seek reelection. Her daughter lost her father last year and Mirilli's mother died six months ago, she said.
"This relentless virus has challenged my ability to be the mother I want to be for my daughter, and the board member I dreamed I would be 10 years ago," she said. "Please trust that I am still dreaming for justice and co-liberation for all of us."
Mirilli first ran for school board in 2013 but finished third in the primary. She ran for office again in 2018 and won against incumbent T.J. Mertz.
Board president Ali Muldrow announced in November that she will seek reelection to Seat 4.
During their time on the board, Mirilli, Carusi and Muldrow were part of a number of significant decisions, including unanimous votes to hire Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and to remove school resource officers from Madison’s four main high schools, both of which took place in summer 2020. The board also oversaw district decisions to close and reopen schools during the pandemic.
Muldrow said her accomplishments as board president include reopening Madison schools for full-time instruction in the fall after buildings were shuttered in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and championing universal mental health days for educators, which she plans to continue with the goal of expanding mental health days to students as well.
She told The Capital Times in November that teacher retention is among her primary focuses, should she win a third term. Teacher shortages and retention have been a serious challenge for school districts in Dane County and across Wisconsin, with the pandemic aggravating already precarious staffing.
Three School Board seats are up for election in April, and if any of them draw more than two candidates, a primary will be held in February. Candidates were able to begin circulating nomination papers in early December, with the number of required signatures due in January.
As of Monday, Shepherd Janeway, who will be listed on the ballot as Shepherd Joyner and uses they/them pronouns, had filed all paperwork necessary to declare their candidacy for Seat 3, which is open with Carusi's decision not to run for reelection.
Nichelle Nichols, a former Madison School District administrator of six years who left her position at the district earlier this year, has submitted her declaration of candidacy for Seat 5. She previously ran for the School Board in 2012 but lost to incumbent Arlene Silveira.
Mary Jo Walters, a former Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, had announced she was running for Seat 3 but dropped out of the race without filing any of the required paperwork. Her anti-trans comments on social media had spurred Janeway, a transgender artist and activist, to run.
"It's not just making sure (Walters) doesn't get elected; it's also making sure I'm the best man for the job, so to speak," Janeway said.
With Walters out, Janeway, 26, said they will continue to campaign for the seat.
Janeway has said they joined the race to protect trans children, including the third- and fourth-graders they teach in two Madison schools through a UW-Madison arts program called Whoopensocker.
Janeway also hopes to focus their campaign on student safety and wellness across the district while exploring ways to get the community involved in area schools to facilitate positive change. They also hope to foster a positive and healthy relationship between the board and school staff by incorporating staff voices in policy decisions.
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…
