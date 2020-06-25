Two finalists announced for Madison School District superintendent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison School District announced two finalists for its permanent superintendent position Thursday in its second search of the year.

Both finalists, Carol Kelley and Carlton Jenkins, are superintendents in school districts in neighboring states. According to a news release, they will interview with the board next week.

“Additionally, there will be engagement sessions with MMSD staff and students, as part of a ‘Virtual Day in the District,’ which will include an online opportunity to get to know each candidate, ask questions and provide feedback that will aid in the board’s final decision,” the release states. “More information on the ‘Virtual Day in the District’ will be shared in the upcoming days on the MMSD website.”

The district received 33 applications for the position.

The announcement comes two-and-a-half months after Matthew Gutierrez backed out of his acceptance of the position. The Seguin, Texas, superintendent had accepted the position after an initial search and interview process, but decided to remain in his district to help deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.