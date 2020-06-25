Two finalists announced for Madison School District superintendent

The Madison School District announced two finalists for its permanent superintendent position Thursday in its second search of the year.
Both finalists, Carol Kelley and Carlton Jenkins, are superintendents in school districts in neighboring states. According to a news release, they will interview with the board next week.
“Additionally, there will be engagement sessions with MMSD staff and students, as part of a ‘Virtual Day in the District,’ which will include an online opportunity to get to know each candidate, ask questions and provide feedback that will aid in the board’s final decision,” the release states. “More information on the ‘Virtual Day in the District’ will be shared in the upcoming days on the MMSD website.”
The district received 33 applications for the position.
The announcement comes two-and-a-half months after Matthew Gutierrez backed out of his acceptance of the position. The Seguin, Texas, superintendent had accepted the position after an initial search and interview process, but decided to remain in his district to help deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelley is in her fifth year as superintendent in the Oak Park Elementary School District 97 in Illinois, according to the release. She previously served as a superintendent in a New Jersey school district for three years.
She’s spent 25 years in education, in roles that include director of curriculum and instruction, elementary principal, middle school assistant principal, supervisor of mathematics and classroom teacher.
Kelley's district includes 6,117 students attending eight elementary schools and two middle schools. The student demographics are 53.3% white, 17.6% Black, 12.6% Hispanic, 3.8% Asian and 12.7% Two or more races, according to the Illinois Report Card.
Jenkins is also in his fifth year as a superintendent in his district, the Robbinsdale School District in New Hope, Minnesota, according to the release. He previously held leadership positions in states including Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan, in roles including chief academic officer, principal, assistant principal and physical education/health teacher.
He received his Ph. D from the University of Wisconsin.
Robbinsdale has 11,000 students split among eight elementary schools, three middle schools, two high schools and four magnet schools. The student demographics are 37.7% white, 30.3% Black, 15.5% Hispanic or Latino, 6.2% Asian, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native and 9.6% Two or more races, according to data on the Minnesota Report Card.
The School Board's most recent evaluation of Jenkins, completed in July 2019, gave him good marks, including praise for an approved referendum the previous fall. Board chair John Vento said Jenkins "was intentionally brought on for his skills as an agent of change" in 2015.
"Overall, board members are pleased with Dr. Jenkins and the continued work he is doing," Vento said, according to video of the meeting.
Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes said in the release the district is “very fortunate to have an impressive pool of highly qualified candidates participate in this process.”
“With a focus on how candidates aligned with the Leadership Profile, the Board was able to select two phenomenal finalists, both with deep roots in education and instruction, and today we are excited to introduce them to our community,” Reyes said.
In its earlier search, the district had three finalists. In addition to Gutierrez, Georgia education official Eric Thomas and College of Saint Rose professor Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard also visited the district for an interview and public Q and A. Consultant BWP and Associates conducted both searches.
Jane Belmore has served as the interim superintendent since last August, when Jennifer Cheatham left for a position at Harvard after six years in MMSD.
This story will be updated.
