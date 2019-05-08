Two dozen Madison-area high school seniors have been chosen to receive National Merit scholarships in the second round of winners announced Wednesday.
The second of four rounds awards $2,500 scholarships mostly funded by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., with some of the scholarships being underwritten by corporations and foundations.
Nationwide, 2,500 merit scholars were announced in the second round of awards, and by the end of the fourth round, 7,600 scholarships worth more than $31 million will be awarded.
A total of 47 high school seniors in Wisconsin were awarded scholarships in the second round.
The Madison-area National Merit scholars, hometowns, high schools and probable career fields include:
- James Alvin, Madison, West High School, writing.
- Felix Beilin, Madison, West High School, journalism.
- Anna Brown, Monona, Monona Grove High School, economics.
- Meghna Datta, Verona, Middleton High School, neurobiology.
- Joseph Gammon, Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie High School, aerospace engineering.
- Genevieve Grade, Waunakee, Waunakee High School, social science.
- Spencer Harrison, Madison, West High School, law.
- Haley James, Madison, West High School, aerospace engineering.
- Abhinav Janamanchi, Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie High School, finance.
- Nathaniel Johnson, Madison, West High School, environmental science.
- Zoe Charlotte Johnson, Madison, West High School, applied mathematics.
- Mary Kaldor, Madison, Madison Memorial High School, astrophysics.
- Nicholas Kuzoff, Whitewater, Whitewater High School, computer science.
- Jiu Lee, Madison, West High School, medicine.
- Morten Lee, Middleton, Madison Memorial High School, academia.
- Megan Li, Madison, Madison Memorial High School, computer science.
- Maxwell Loetscher, Madison, East High School, computer science.
- Langston Nashold, Madison, West High School, computer science.
- Geoffrey Pomraning, Madison, Madison Memorial High School, physics.
- Anusha Sahai, Verona, Madison Memorial High School, medicine.
- Marilla Smith, Milton, Milton High School, environmental science.
- Liam Tsao, Madison, West High School, history.
- Amanda Yao, Verona, Madison Memorial High School, psychiatry.