Two Dane County high school students named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Two high school students from Dane County on Thursday were named Presidential Scholars by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Four students from Wisconsin were among the 58th class of 161 presidential scholars who were recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Two of the students are from Dane County, one is from Milwaukee and one is from Waupun.

Wisconsin’s 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are Daphne Joyce Wu, from Middleton High School who was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education; Ananya Krishna, from James Madison Memorial High School; David E. Arthur, from Marquette University High School; and Cameron David Pokorny, from Waupun Senior High School who was named U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.

“I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride,” Secretary Cardona said in a statement Thursday. “Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America's future is bright.”

The scholars are selected by a White House commission, which considers the students’ academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

The 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

More than 5,000 students who qualified for the 2022 awards demonstrated outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or were nominated by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

The class of 161 scholars will be will be recognized with an online program this summer.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students since the start of the program in 1964.

