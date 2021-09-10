Two classrooms quarantined due to COVID-19 in the Madison School District

Students, teachers and staff in two classrooms in the Madison School District were required to quarantine so far, since the start of the new school year, the district said Friday.

District spokesman Tim LeMonds said the effort was done out of an abundance of caution to mitigate the possible spread of COVID-19 after one or more students, teachers or staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The number of positive cases needed to quarantine a classroom varies based on the class size, room size and other mitigation efforts in place in the room, LeMonds said. The quarantine period is seven to ten days after a COVID-19 case is detected and all quarantined students, teachers and staff connected to the two classes are expected to return by Tuesday of next week.

LeMonds was not able to provide the grade or school name of the quarantined classes due to privacy concerns for the students, he said.

Since the start of the school year, the district has sent out communication to parents via email to notify them of a positive COVID-19 case in their child's school building. If their child is considered a close-contact, parents are sent a separate email with additional information.