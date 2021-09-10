Two classrooms quarantined due to COVID-19 in the Madison School District

Students, teachers and staff in two classrooms in the Madison School District were required to quarantine so far, since the start of the new school year, the district said Friday.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds said the effort was done out of an abundance of caution to mitigate the possible spread of COVID-19 after one or more students, teachers or staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The number of positive cases needed to quarantine a classroom varies based on the class size, room size and other mitigation efforts in place in the room, LeMonds said. The quarantine period is seven to ten days after a COVID-19 case is detected and all quarantined students, teachers and staff connected to the two classes are expected to return by Tuesday of next week.
LeMonds was not able to provide the grade or school name of the quarantined classes due to privacy concerns for the students, he said.
Since the start of the school year, the district has sent out communication to parents via email to notify them of a positive COVID-19 case in their child's school building. If their child is considered a close-contact, parents are sent a separate email with additional information.
The district had begun to roll out a rapid testing initiative on Wednesday with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. A small white tent, one of the first on-site testing clinics, popped up outside of Toki Middle School, where health care providers offered both the PCR and rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.
More rapid testing sites are expected to launch at buildings across the district over the next couple of weeks.
Also on Wednesday, the district recorded 50 cumulative COVID cases connected to school buildings and 106 people who have been required to quarantine, out of roughly 32,000 students, teachers and staff, since the start of the school year. The data is updated weekly on the district's COVID-19 dashboard.