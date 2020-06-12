Tuning in: Virtual Madison graduation ceremonies air Friday, Saturday on WISC-TV

Madison's graduating seniors will be on prime-time this weekend as a pandemic-scrambled school year comes to a close.
Virtual graduation ceremonies for the Madison School District's Class of 2020 air on WISC-TV (Ch. 3) Friday and Saturday evening, celebrating and honoring hundreds of graduates in an unexpected fashion.
East and La Follette high schools will each have one-hour ceremonies aired Friday evening.
On Saturday evening, Memorial and West high school will also have one-hour blocks to celebrate their seniors, which will be preceded by a half-hour ceremony for graduates of Capital High and Shabazz City High School.
Despite seniors not being gathered together inside the Kohl Center — the traditional graduation venue for Madison students — graduates watching from home will see several ceremony standards, including keynote speakers, the reading of names and a call to turn the tassel on the mortarboard. But they'll also include elements unique for each school.
The schedule is:
- East High School from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, which will include a picture montage of students and remarks from Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
- La Follette High School from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, which will have a series of speeches from senior class members.
- Capital and Shabazz high schools from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday with farewell messages to students.
- Memorial High School from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and to feature a concert choir performance and several student speakers.
- West High School from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday with a processional video and jazz combo interlude.
The ceremonies will be broadcast on WISC-TV and also streamed concurrently on channel3000.com. All the ceremonies will be re-broadcast during a four-and-a-half-hour block on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
