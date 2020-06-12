Tuning in: Virtual Madison graduation ceremonies air Friday, Saturday on WISC-TV

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison's graduating seniors will be on prime-time this weekend as a pandemic-scrambled school year comes to a close.

Virtual graduation ceremonies for the Madison School District's Class of 2020 air on WISC-TV (Ch. 3) Friday and Saturday evening, celebrating and honoring hundreds of graduates in an unexpected fashion.

East and La Follette high schools will each have one-hour ceremonies aired Friday evening.

On Saturday evening, Memorial and West high school will also have one-hour blocks to celebrate their seniors, which will be preceded by a half-hour ceremony for graduates of Capital High and Shabazz City High School.

Despite seniors not being gathered together inside the Kohl Center — the traditional graduation venue for Madison students — graduates watching from home will see several ceremony standards, including keynote speakers, the reading of names and a call to turn the tassel on the mortarboard. But they'll also include elements unique for each school.

The schedule is: