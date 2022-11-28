'Trifecta' of respiratory illnesses impacting Madison Schools this fall

Last fall, COVID-19 was top-of-mind for the Madison School District. This year, other respiratory illnesses are resurging as pandemic precautions let up, creating a cocktail of contagion for schools to monitor.

Since August, the school district has had 1,521 COVID cases. The district saw an increase in cases in mid-September, shortly after the school year started, which officials expected, but cases tapered off.

"We have seen a steady decline in the number of cases that we have amongst our students and staff," said Kari Stampfli, the district's head nurse.

But a reawakening of other respiratory illnesses has now also been added to the mix.

Currently, Wisconsin is seeing an early increase in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and influenza, both of which can cause serious illness in young children and older adults. The state's hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with severe cases, officials have said.

"We kind of have the trifecta happening right now," Stampfli said, saying COVID, the flu and RSV are "all kind of converging together, and they all have similar symptoms."

Madison schools are seeing a few more cases of RSV, she said, but it's hard to track.

"We can easily test somebody for COVID. But to get a confirmed RSV test, somebody would need to access that through their medical provider, as well as (for) influenza," Stampfli said.

Not only that, but the symptoms for COVID, RSV and influenza are all similar — fever, cough, fatigue and congestion, to name a few — so it's now a process of elimination.

If someone in the district is sick with any of the symptoms, they first complete a COVID screener and are encouraged to test for it. If it's positive, they're required to stay home and isolate for at least five days. But if it's negative, they can return to school once their symptoms improve and they haven't had a fever, vomiting or diarrhea for the last 24-hours. If they still have respiratory symptoms, though, they are asked to mask up.

"It has complicated things a little bit because each of those respiratory illnesses ... sometimes have different populations that might be more high risk," Stampfli said.

For example, it's now known that people with asthma aren't as high risk if they get COVID, but they are if they contract RSV or influenza, Stampfli said.

"So we are having to to kind of rule out COVID and then if it is something else, make sure people are connecting with their health care provider to discuss different treatments," she said.

At this stage in the pandemic, when COVID seems to be on fewer and fewer minds, Stampfli said there should still be caution, especially as these other illnesses swirl around at more severe rates.

"I think we are very much in the thick of it," Stampfli said.

The district is now preparing for the holiday season and winter months when students will head home to large family gatherings and likely increase their exposure. Last school year, the district delayed returning to in-person learning after winter break because of a surge in cases.

Between Halloween and Nov. 7, the 14-day case average in the district was 127, compared to the average of 430 seen the week of Sept. 12. The district had a total of 81 cases last week, which is a slight increase from the last couple of weeks, according to spokesperson Tim LeMonds.

To prepare for a possible COVID surge, the district has already distributed almost 8,000 home tests for families to use in the coming weeks and months, and hopes to hand out about 4,000 more before winter break.

The district has also administered just under 600 vaccines, mostly for COVID-19 and flu, with two other vaccine clinics planned for mid-December.

The case rates that are reported also only tell one side of the story, Stampfl said. While the district reports positive cases from home tests, Dane County does not. And not everyone who has symptoms always tests for COVID, meaning the amount of illness spreading in the community is likely larger than reported.

The school district's case rates still tend to follow what the greater community is seeing, and they'll monitor those trends as they wade through the winter.

In the meantime, Stampfli encouraged people to wear masks if they have any respiratory symptoms, even if they test negative for COVID.