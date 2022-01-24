'Tragic loss': Orchard Ridge Elementary School staff member dead after crash

An Orchard Ridge Elementary staff member died in a car crash early Friday morning, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.
“Ishmael James lit up our hallways at Orchard Ridge with his smile, quick wit and his love for all students. Orchard Ridge has been blessed to have him support and nurture our students for the past 3 years,” the post read. “This is a tragic loss for our school community and the whole community as his impact reached far beyond the walls of Orchard Ridge.”
A memorial fund was set up in honor of James by his girlfriend, Charlotte Goetzka, on GoFundMe and had received nearly $40,000 as of Monday morning.
“Ishmael's life will be celebrated and remembered beautifully thanks to your help,” Goetzka wrote on the fundraising page. “The funeral costs have been covered, and his family is grateful for all of the support. They have asked I turn off new donations at this time.”
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday confirmed Ishmael A. James, 24, of Madison, died following a crash that occurred in the 900 block of Northport Drive reported at around 1:03 a.m. Friday morning.
“He spent his 24 years caring for the people he loved, and he was loved by so many people everywhere. He made a strong, positive impact on everyone he met with charisma and charm,” Goetzka wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Ish served as the backbone of his family, and so many people will miss him.”
James worked as a very popular special education assistant at Orchard Ridge and was also a treasured assistant director at Anana Elementary's MSCR Cares after school program, Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement.
He grew up in Madison, and attended Orchard Ridge as well as Toki Middle School and graduated from Memorial High School; he has a number of family members who work in the district, LeMonds said.
"Ishmael exemplified what (the Madison School District) is all about, with deep roots in the school district and well known as an educator who cared deeply for his students and community," LeMonds said. "We are holding Ishmael’s family and friends in our thoughts as we process and grieve this heartbreaking news."
