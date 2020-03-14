Tony Evers orders all Wisconsin schools to close amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

The closure of schools statewide could have profound economic and other implications.

"We did not make this decision lightly," DHS secretary Andrea Palm said in a statement. "We are all in this together to protect Wisconsin and the most vulnerable among us."

Just before Wisconsin's announcement, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all of its public and private schools to close, affecting more than 2 million public and private school children.

Dan Rossmiller, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said Friday's order leaves a myriad of unanswered questions for school districts and parents.

"I don't think we've ever seen anything like it in our lifetime, but we've never seen a disease spread the way this one is spreading," Rossmiller said.

Rossmiller said one major question is the effect on households with two parents working. Some parents who work in the health care industry may have to stay home to watch their children, which Rossmiller fears could further burden the health care system.