Tony Evers' additional federal funding for schools will bring more than $3 million to MMSD

The 2021-23 state budget left a gap between what Madison Metropolitan School District officials had planned for and the reality of a flat revenue limit.
Gov. Tony Evers made up that gap and more in announcing he would direct $100 million in federal funds to K-12 school districts while signing the budget, but it will only help for the 2021-22 school year. Evers acknowledged his disappointment in the Republican-written budget during the signing and announcement of his partial vetoes.
“Schools in districts across our state will be able to use these funds to support kids in the classroom, hire educators and staff, provide additional educational or mental health supports, buy art supplies, or computers, keep the lights on — whatever they need,” Evers wrote.
While Republican legislators directed more state aid to school districts, by not raising the revenue limit, that effectively served as a tax cut for property owners. The revenue limit sets the maximum school districts can raise through a combination of state aid and local taxes.
MMSD had budgeted for a $100 per pupil increase in the revenue limit while drawing up its budget this spring before Republican legislators shared their plans, with the Madison School Board approving a preliminary budget at the end of June amid uncertainty at the time. Without that increase, there was a more than $2.5 million gap in what the district had planned.
“Should the revenue limit remain at zero in the state budget for the next two years, the district will have to continue to make even more difficult decisions about budget reductions come this fall and 2022-23,” Madison School Board president Ali Muldrow said in June.
But the $100 million in federal funding will break down to an estimated $120-130 per pupil across the state, according to an email from Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback. If MMSD enrollment hits the district’s projections of 25,952, that would mean an extra $3.1 million, at least, though the final allocation won’t be determined until enrollment counts are final in the fall.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds called the funding “an historic effort to invest in meeting the needs of all Wisconsin students, especially our most vulnerable students impacted by the pandemic.”
“Although Gov. Evers indicated there will be no restrictions on how the funds could be spent, it is important to note these are indeed one-time federal funds and will be used for infrastructure updates, expanded mental health needs, online learning, expanded wireless connectivity, innovative learning spaces, classroom redesign needs and other pandemic related costs,” LeMonds wrote in an email. “Using these funds for operational expenses would establish a funding cliff for future years when this one-time funding disappears."
It adds to the tens of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding going to districts in the coming years. Republicans pointed to that money in justifying the zero revenue limit increase.
"It is hard to talk about how to fund our schools and ignore the fact that we have so much federal funding coming into the state," GOP Joint Finance Committee member and state Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, of Oak Creek, said in May. "It is part of the conversation."
The challenge, however, is likely to remain for 2022-23. The district’s budget included an estimated $5 million increase in revenue for that year, assuming a $100 per pupil revenue limit increase in both years of the biennial budget.
“It’ll be more difficult in the 2022-23 school year to create an aspirational budget,” former MMSD chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel said in June. “By the time you hit 2022-23, you’re going to have to make recurring, structural changes.”
School district leaders and public school advocates have decried the budget for creating structural deficits. That federal relief money has to be used by 2024, and district leaders have shared concerns that without more reliable sources of funding like state budget increases, they will face potentially huge staff cuts down the road.
