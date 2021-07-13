Tony Evers' additional federal funding for schools will bring more than $3 million to MMSD

But the $100 million in federal funding will break down to an estimated $120-130 per pupil across the state, according to an email from Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback. If MMSD enrollment hits the district’s projections of 25,952, that would mean an extra $3.1 million, at least, though the final allocation won’t be determined until enrollment counts are final in the fall.

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds called the funding “an historic effort to invest in meeting the needs of all Wisconsin students, especially our most vulnerable students impacted by the pandemic.”

“Although Gov. Evers indicated there will be no restrictions on how the funds could be spent, it is important to note these are indeed one-time federal funds and will be used for infrastructure updates, expanded mental health needs, online learning, expanded wireless connectivity, innovative learning spaces, classroom redesign needs and other pandemic related costs,” LeMonds wrote in an email. “Using these funds for operational expenses would establish a funding cliff for future years when this one-time funding disappears."

It adds to the tens of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding going to districts in the coming years. Republicans pointed to that money in justifying the zero revenue limit increase.