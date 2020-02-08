Toki Middle School eighth-grader Matthew Brock wins All-City Spelling Bee

With a furrowed brow, he broke the word down to its roots.

"Duo as in a pair?" he asked the bee's pronouncer, State Journal reporter Barry Adams, who responded affirmatively.

"And poly as in many?" Wijeyakulasuriya followed up.

"Uh, sure," Adams said, prompting laughter in the audience. "I can only give you the definitions."

He aced it. And, really, most of the students who participated in this year's All-City Spelling Bee made it past the point where many adults would have been eliminated. Some of the trickiest words included circuitous, fiduciary, dowager, contrariwise, ebullience, pseudonymous and tarpaulin.

Count Brock's father, who is also named Matthew, among the impressed.

"I would have been out in the first round," he admitted.

He and his wife, Patricia, didn't push their son toward competitive spelling, he said.

"He's always been interested in words and language," the senior Brock said. "And this is just one of his interests. He plays soccer and (mixed martial arts), and he's a 4.0 student. Spelling bees are just a side hobby of his."