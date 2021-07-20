To mask or not to mask? School districts face a mix of parent opinions and expert guidance

As the country navigates the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts are left to walk a fine line as they plan for what fall instruction will look like.

While Madison-area school districts are planning for almost entirely in-person instruction this fall, the mitigation strategies that will be in place are still largely undetermined.

The challenge facing school district leaders was made clear on Monday, as the American Academy of Pediatrics issued guidance that everyone in schools should be masked this fall — in direct contrast to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance from weeks earlier that said those who are vaccinated do not need to wear a mask in school.