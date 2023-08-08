A second, outside investigation recommended "serious disciplinary action, up to and including termination" for the Madison School District's former spokesperson, citing his efforts to retaliate against staff and mislead his bosses, among other policy violations.

Tim LeMonds, the district's former director of communications, retired July 17 after documents pertaining to an earlier, internal investigation into his behavior came to light. That investigation last fall found allegations that he had retaliated against employees to be "without merit" but also included allegations that he repeatedly bullied staff and disparaged local news reporters.

LeMonds' separation agreement with the district provided him with a $40,000 lump sum payment, the cash value of any unused sick time and a promise from district administrators not to hinder his job search.

In a 10½-page July 7 response to the second investigation, LeMonds' attorney, Paul Kinne, blamed the media's "vendetta" against his client for the district's continued scrutiny of his work, and said that if the district fired LeMonds, he would "litigate this matter using every legal option available."

According to 4½ pages of findings from the second investigation, released July 5, LeMonds retaliated against and bullied two communications office employees, Ellie Herman and Michael Wetzel, after Herman went to the Human Resources Department directly to ask about a salary increase and after Herman and Wetzel filed complaints against him.

The investigation also found that LeMonds had been dishonest with district staff, including his supervisor, Richard McGregory, a senior executive director for district staff, by giving McGregory "inaccurate information" about a complaint about another employee and by bucking directives from the HR department.

The report also faulted him for his "leadership style," saying the district's communications department "experienced significant challenges" because of it.

"They struggled to understand their role and to work collaboratively and efficiently as a result of Mr. LeMonds' refusal to utilize a set structure, organizational chart, job descriptions, or other methods of assigning responsibilities to employees to avoid overlaps and gaps," the report says.

In his response, Kinne says "any employee put through the microscopic scrutiny Tim has experienced would show some areas where he could do better."

But his letter also goes point-by-point through the allegations to say, among other things, that LeMonds advocated for a salary increase for one of the employees he allegedly retaliated against, sought to protect his staff from negative media attention, communicated with and followed directions from the HR department, and received accolades from inside and outside the district for his work.

"We realize that the media's unfair obsession with Tim puts (the district) in a difficult position," Kinne concludes, calling the negative press coverage of his client the "elephant in the room."

"The media want (the district) to fire him," Kinne writes, "and as long as Tim remains employed by (the district), (the district) itself has a public relations problem."

'Constant anxiety'

In their initial complaint against LeMonds, communications department employees Herman, Wetzel and Brad Mackey wrote that "it is difficult to fully convey the effect years of screaming, demoralizing criticism, name-calling, belittling, lying and intimidation has had on us as employees."

"For current employees, every day there is a gnawing knot in the pit of our stomachs, a constant anxiety that one phone call or unsuspecting Zoom meeting could end with being yelled at or having our jobs threatened," the complaint says.

The staff also told district investigators that LeMonds frequently expressed his disdain toward certain reporters, all of them women.

On Oct. 6, 2022, he allegedly told members of the district's communications department that there was "no way" he would respond to three interview requests from an unnamed reporter, described as a woman of color, because he "didn't like her." In that same meeting, he asked staff to share any negative experiences they had with former Wisconsin State Journal reporter Elizabeth Beyer, whom he called "a horrible human being."

He also reportedly called WMTV (Ch. 15) reporter Elizabeth Wadas "a pig of a journalist," who was "quickly becoming the sleaziest journalist in Madison."

LeMonds in June pointed to the district's initial investigation findings as proof absolving him of the claims. Two months earlier he'd sued his employer to prevent the release of the records including those claims. That bid was denied in late May.

Kinne said Tuesday that his client had no comment on the latest developments in his case.

Open records concerns

Details about the second investigation into LeMonds came to light after the district on Tuesday fulfilled a public records request by Madison's WISC-TV (Ch. 3) for documents related to the investigation, and only days after the district agreed to pay $18,000 to settle a public records lawsuit brought against it by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, or WILL.

The activist law firm says that as part of that settlement, the district also agreed to take a number of steps to improve its lengthy and long-maligned process for fulfilling public records requests.

After WISC posted a story about the investigation on its Channel 3000 website earlier Tuesday, district spokesperson Ian Folger initially declined to provide the Wisconsin State Journal with the same documents provided to Channel 3000, saying the newspaper would have to go through the district's formal process for requesting records.

State Journal reporter Anna Hansen, however, already had requested the documents Aug. 2. The district provided the documents to the State Journal shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

WILL had sued the district in January after the district failed for more than a year to fulfill one of the firm's requests.

The district did not respond to requests for comment on that settlement Monday, and on Tuesday, Folger said that "as of right now, the district does not have a statement prepared to address the WILL settlement."

Reporter Anna Hansen contributed to this report.