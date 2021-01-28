Three staff members vying to become next Madison Teachers Inc. president

Three Madison Metropolitan School District staff members are vying to be the next Madison Teachers Inc. president.
One week after the most contentious presidential transition in generations, a much friendlier race is playing out with millions fewer voters.
“It is actually a very healthy part of our union to have these sorts of elections and to have these sorts of discussions,” said West High School dean of students Michael Jones, one of the three candidates. “The important thing is that the strength and the health of our union and our education community is there and we’re going to make sure that happens.
“I think we have a mutual respect for each other and an admiration.”
MTI members are voting this week for their choice. The top two vote-getters will advance to a second vote, which will take place next week.
The new president will take over in May for Andy Waity, who is in his third two-year term. MTI changed its bylaws in 2017, limiting its presidents to two terms, forcing Waity out (his first term came before the change and did not count toward the limit).
Whoever is elected will join MTI’s new executive director Ed Sadlowski, who took over last summer for the retiring Doug Keillor, and will work closely to bargain with the new superintendent Carlton Jenkins, who also began last summer.
“Our biggest strength right now is our newfound ability to collaborate again,” said Leopold Elementary School special education teacher Michele Ritt, another candidate. “I see both sides coming to the table and beginning to form real relationships that are leading to honest collaboration that will strengthen our schools and our community. I think we’ve been missing it for a long time.”
At issue — beyond the elephant in the room of reopening schools — are wage negotiations, proposed changes to rules around layoffs and surplus staff transfers and the ongoing push to become an anti-racist union and school district.
“I want to be vocal, I want to truly represent all of our staff,” said East High School English teacher Amy Garvoille, the third candidate. “I want to push the anti-racist curriculum, I want to make it part of our soul as schools and as teachers. I just want it to be natural.”
The three candidates expressed similar views on many of the issues at hand, praising Jenkins’ approach to collaborating with MTI so far, believing the union has a role in diversifying MMSD’s staff and hoping to promote already-growing involvement from its membership.
Amy Garvoille
Garvoille is in her eighth year teaching at East after spending 11 years prior in the Oregon School District and Milwaukee Public Schools.
She said it felt like the right time to run for the president position.
“I’ve always been a strong voice for my students and always been supportive of them and make things different when it comes to curriculum and whatnot,” she said in an interview this week. “I just decided that I’m in my career and I’m ready to be that strong voice for my staff members, for my colleagues.”
Increasing involvement in meetings is a strength for MTI, Garvoille said, but she wants to see the union have a “stronger voice” in pushing against some of the School Board and administration decisions. Top priorities if elected would be a safe reopening — which she said will require all staff to be vaccinated — and pushing the board to start wage negotiations at a higher point.
“I want to make sure the members know I’m open and I’m willing to meet and we are fighting,” Garvoille said. “I know we can’t go back to the days before Act 10, but MTI was so incredibly strong in those years before and I want to kind of bring that force back.”
She hopes the union can reach out to schools of education and actively recruit teachers of color, showing they’d be welcome in Madison and MTI.
“That will show that, A: we’re welcoming; B: we have a strong union and it would be worth being a part of; and C: we are moving toward anti-racism, we are moving toward diversifying the district,” Garvoille said.
Michael Jones
Jones is in his seventh year in MMSD, having worked at Blackhawk Middle School as a positive behavioral interventions and supports coach and special education teacher before moving to West.
Before MMSD, Jones worked in Middleton, where he recalled being outspoken as a union representative got in the way of his advancement.
“When I first came to Madison, I was just going to try to lay low on the union stuff and just kind of focus on doing my job,” Jones said.
Instead, people continued to ask him to take on another role and he eventually became MTI’s vice president, a position he currently holds. Jones praised the union’s “courage to speak truth to power” in confrontations with the district, but said it can improve on its communication, both internally and externally, while raising the voices of those who are usually not included in decision-making, including students.
“We need to do a better job of owning our own narrative, confronting it and crafting it ourselves,” he said. “We have our own ideas, we have our own things that we think would work best for our children and for our community and for our staff and we need to push into that a lot more.”
His priorities include pushing the union toward action on anti-racism, changing structures to help colleagues — especially women of color — have a voice and continue what he sees as a positive early relationship with the Jenkins administration. He also wants the union to help recruit staff of color and keep them here, as well as listen to the wider community to help determine its priorities.
“Collaboration also requires us to hold our own listening, not just to the district but to people within our union and to people in the community and non-members, on what we could be doing better,” Jones said. “Feedback goes both ways.”
Michele Ritt
Ritt has been an MMSD educator since 1996, working briefly as a Spanish teacher and then as a special education teacher with students ages 4 to 21.
She has served in a variety of roles on MTI committees and also is in her fourth term as a Dane County supervisor.
“I seriously feel like I have been training for this position for my entire career,” Ritt said. “Naturally, I’m an organizer at heart and I bring people together at one table to talk about issues and work out action plans.”
She is excited about the early signs of cooperation with the district under Jenkins, but acknowledged there are many issues to tackle at once and that can at times seem “overwhelming” for MTI to take on.
“There are so many issues happening and I don’t think it’s unique to MTI, but the societal viewpoint of public education, all we lost through Act 10, white supremacist society, all of the social issues that are coming to play — there’s so much to do and so much to fight for and so much to fix, it seems like an endless amount of work,” Ritt said.
But, she added, the union is ready to take it on. Her top priority would be bringing more people to the table, from support staff to retirees, as well as connecting with other teacher and labor unions in the area.
“We have so much talent within our union and we need to lift up more of those voices and listen to the ideas of our membership and create action plans around those,” she said. “If we more intentionally network ourselves together we could be an even stronger force to promote labor and social justice.”
