Three staff members vying to become next Madison Teachers Inc. president

She has served in a variety of roles on MTI committees and also is in her fourth term as a Dane County supervisor.

“I seriously feel like I have been training for this position for my entire career,” Ritt said. “Naturally, I’m an organizer at heart and I bring people together at one table to talk about issues and work out action plans.”

She is excited about the early signs of cooperation with the district under Jenkins, but acknowledged there are many issues to tackle at once and that can at times seem “overwhelming” for MTI to take on.

“There are so many issues happening and I don’t think it’s unique to MTI, but the societal viewpoint of public education, all we lost through Act 10, white supremacist society, all of the social issues that are coming to play — there’s so much to do and so much to fight for and so much to fix, it seems like an endless amount of work,” Ritt said.

But, she added, the union is ready to take it on. Her top priority would be bringing more people to the table, from support staff to retirees, as well as connecting with other teacher and labor unions in the area.

“We have so much talent within our union and we need to lift up more of those voices and listen to the ideas of our membership and create action plans around those,” she said. “If we more intentionally network ourselves together we could be an even stronger force to promote labor and social justice.”

