Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL AND POSSIBLE FLOODING BEGINNING LATE MONDAY... .PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL ARE FORECAST OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN FOR THIS AFTERNOON INTO TUESDAY MORNING. SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN MAY FALL OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN DURING THIS TIME. FLASH FLOODING MAY OCCUR ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS OR AREAS THAT RECEIVED SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN LAST WEEK. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE A PORTION OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL FROM LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON INTO TUESDAY MORNING. 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL IS EXPECTED BUT LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. * FLASH FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE IF 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN OR MORE FALLS IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN RURAL AREAS THAT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN LAST WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&