You never know what summer camp experience is going to stick with youngsters at the end of the week.
In the case of the Wizards and Sorcery summer camp held last week at the Monroe Street Arts Center, crumpling up the paper was a big hit with some.
Fox Brodnik, a first-grader at Northside Elementary School in Middleton, said he liked what the campers did to make the paper certificates of authenticity they created for their magic wands look old.
“You get to crumple it up and un-crumple it,” Fox said.
Ida Lindemann, a kindergartener at Midvale Elementary School, said she also liked crumpling up newspaper to form the shape of dragon eggs because teachers usually don’t let you crumple materials for art.
The camp, which was designed for kids ages 5 to 7, was a chance to complete a number of art projects focused on the camp’s theme. The campers made magic wands by wrapping sticks with materials such as yarn and adding beads and pipe cleaners as embellishments. For another project they used a modeling material to make miniature dragons and later used plaster and newspaper to create oversized dragon eggs.
Sydney Hirsch, a first-grader at Franklin Elementary School, said she liked making her dragon egg, which she painted gold and decorated with gems.
“I’ve never used metallic paint before,” she said.
Ian Woods, a first-grader at Van Hise Elementary School, said the most difficult part of making the dragon eggs was working fast enough to make enough for a nest of them.
“We didn’t have much time if you wanted to make three,” he said.
They also made some two-dimensional art, such as a witch’s curiosity cabinet that would contain apothecary supplies and other items. They used oil pastels to create cauldrons and made self-portraits of themselves as wizards.
Brittany Buck, art teacher at the center, said campers really enjoy making hands-on, three-dimensional projects. But in addition to making the art, the activities include some discussion, like what ingredients they would use to make a potion and where they would get them. When they made a picture of magic stones, they talked about crystals and where they might be found.
“Whenever we get to add something educational in there, we do that,” Buck said.
Liam Hoyt, a second-grader at West Middleton Elementary School, said he liked using oil pastels and glitter paint on paper to create the crystals.
“The glitter paint gives it a real burst of color,” he said.
His twin sister, Rumi, a second-grader at West Middleton, liked making magic wands.
“I like magic and I love magic wands,” she said.
Buck said she enjoys the opportunity to come up with the ideas for the art projects and the camp gives kids the same creative expression.
“It gives the kids a chance to come to the center to do projects that they might not be able to do at home (and) use materials where they can really express their creative freedom,” Buck said. “We like to let them put their own twist on it, make it personal for them.”