‘This is the beginning’: Madison School District boosts Indigenous history

Signaling a recommitment to teaching the histories of First Nations peoples, the Madison School District on Monday acknowledged in a ceremony organized by students that the land its schools occupy was once home to the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Marena Fox Baker and Isa Saiz, student leaders of Native American Student Associations at East and West high schools, led the charge to have plaques installed at Madison schools to acknowledge the Ho-Chunk people as the area’s original inhabitants and to better incorporate Indigenous history into the district’s curriculum.

“Indigenous students in our community wanted to feel safe, seen and acknowledged,” Fox Baker said. “The art on the walls did not reflect us, nor did the curriculum that was taught. This is known as Indigenous invisibility.”

Throughout her time in the district, Fox Baker, now a junior at East, said she saw little to no representation of Indigenous people in her schools. That feeling of invisibility led to the formation of the Native American Student Association, which began to explore ways to honor and acknowledge Indigenous history and students. The land-acknowledgement plaque project was the first the organization tackled.

Her concerns come despite 30-year-old state law that requires Indigenous history education in the public schools. Wisconsin's 1989-91 biennial budget bill included provisions that required the study of American Indian history, culture and tribal sovereignty of the 11 federally recognized nations and tribal communities in Wisconsin. The budget also allocated funding for the American Indian Studies Program at the Department of Public Instruction.

Monday's ceremony at the district's Holtzman Building, 333 Holtzman Road, which is used for special education services and professional development for teachers and staff, included speakers from the Ho-Chunk Nation as well as drums, songs and the exchange of gifts.

“This project is much more than the plaques themselves," Fox Baker said. "To us, they represent the commitment that (the district) is making and a step toward being acknowledged in our community."

The plaques, to be affixed to all district schools over the next three years, read: "It is with great respect that our school acknowledges and celebrates the inherent sovereignty of the Ho-Chunk Nation and the 11 indigenous First Nations within what is now referred to as the State of Wisconsin. The land you are standing on is the sacred ancestral land of the Ho-Chunk people. Our school will continue to grow and build upon our partnerships with the Ho-Chunk Nation and all First Nations."

'A path forward'

Along with the land acknowledgement, the district committed to further bringing awareness to Indigenous history as well as to current Indigenous presence and to providing additional professional development for teachers, although it did not specify how it would do so.

"This is the beginning of us looking at wrong done and a path forward," Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said. "Now it's time to dig deeper into our curriculum and make sure those things are acknowledged in a different way. It's not just for our Indigenous students; it's for all students."

The Madison area was known as Teejop, or Four Lakes, by the Ho-Chunk before they were forcibly removed under an 1832 treaty. According to oral histories, the Ho-Chunk tribe had lived in the region since the glaciers receded, which was about 11,000 years ago.

For decades after the 1832 treaty, both the state and federal governments engaged in ethnic cleansing by repeatedly forcing the Ho-Chunk people out of their homes in Wisconsin. Many died during the forced removals and during the arduous journeys to new states. Despite several removals, the Ho-Chunk people kept returning to Wisconsin by foot or canoe.

Tara Tindall, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and the district's Native American Teacher Leader, said her ancestors were removed repeatedly from the area and returned each time out of love and dedication to the land.

'Accurate history'

“We know this and we’re teaching our kids about the first peoples who were here before this land was taken,” district deputy superintendent and former state superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “It’s providing an accurate history.”

The land acknowledgement ceremony was the first to be held by a school district in Wisconsin, according to Stanford Taylor. The Native American Student Association began planning for the event, in partnership with the district’s Title VI American Indian Parent Committee, in 2019 but the ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19.

“Each day when I’m here in this community, I’m always happy and cheerful because my feet are walking the path that my ancestors once walked,” Janice Rice, a Ho-Chunk elder said. “Every day when I see the birds and hear the songs and see the waters of the age-old area, I feel blessed and comforted and happy because I’m walking the lands that my grandparents and great-great-grandparents walked.”

State Journal reporter Emilie Heidemann contributed to this report.

