Third-party report finds MMSD COVID-19 mitigation measures 'meet or exceed' recommendations

A third-party report reviewing efforts by the Madison Metropolitan School District to limit the spread of COVID-19 found the district met or exceeded recommendations from various agencies.

Building company McKinstry completed the 176-page report, dated Feb. 26 and posted on the district’s reopening website Tuesday, following visits to five school buildings.

Based on its site observations and a review of documentation of the COVID-19 mitigation protocols in MMSD and other school districts in Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota, the reviewers wrote "it is clear that the steps taken by MMSD to ensure the safety of its students, staff, parents, and other visitors meet or exceed recommendations" from entities like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dane County.