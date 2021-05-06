Third party recommends termination for district employees who OK'd hidden cameras at East High

A third party law firm employed by the Madison School District to conduct an investigation into the discovery of hidden cameras in a coach's office at East High School recommended the district fire staff involved in the installation request.
"We're considering those recommendations," Tim LeMonds, district spokesman said Thursday, though he declined to name employees who could be disciplined in connection to the incident.
The district will consider termination for employees who requested and approved the installation of the hidden cameras in the coach's office in 2019.
In January, a member of the high school security staff discovered what appeared to be a smoke detector cover that was altered to house a recording device located in the coach’s office. The staff member contacted the school principal, who then contacted district officials and law enforcement.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered there was evidence a camera may have been installed in the smoke detector with the approval of district staff in September 2019 in an effort to document “an employee discipline issue related to work rule violations,” according to a statement released by the district.
The district hired a third party investigator, MWH Law Group LLP, upon conclusion of the Madison Police Department investigation into the incident in February. Madison police determined no crime had been committed. LeMonds said the district will not be releasing the full third party investigation, citing attorney client privilege.
But, the district did say that the third party investigation found the camera installation request and approval was to monitor a third-shift custodian's work habits. The installation, which violated district policy, resulted in one camera being placed in a locker room coach’s office and aimed at a couch, and another camera was aimed at a cot in a room where students with disabilities changed, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in a statement released by the district Thursday.
The cameras were angled to catch an East custodian who was suspected of sleeping while on the clock during night shifts. Jenkins had previously said the locations had furniture “conducive for sleeping” and the cameras were angled to only capture the furniture, not people nearby.
That revelation caused outcry within the Madison community. In March, more than 200 district staff and community members signed an open letter addressed to Jenkins that said the custodian, whose work habits were monitored by the cameras, was “targeted based on his race.” The letter also called for staff involved in the installation to issue a public apology and to be suspended by the district.
Access to video footage from the two cameras was limited to a few select district employees who viewed footage taped during third-shift hours, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and the third party investigator found both cameras were permanently deactivated three to ten days after being installed, Jenkins said.
"Our district takes these violations of policy very seriously and is closely considering all MWH recommendations" based on findings in both the MPD investigation and the third party investigation, he said.
The district also employed another third party company to conduct a full sweep of East High to make sure there were no other recording devices, or evidence of recording devices, in the building. None were found.
The incident has no apparent connection to the criminal case against former East High School business and marketing teacher David M. Kruchten, who is charged with transporting seven minors to Minnesota with the intention of creating child pornography and attempting to create child pornography by using hidden cameras in 2019.
