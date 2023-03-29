Eighty-two school districts in Wisconsin are asking voters to approve referendums next week to help pay for things like staffing and construction, including three in Dane County and more than a dozen in south-central Wisconsin.

The Deerfield School District is the only one in the county asking to borrow money for construction purposes, as it faces aging infrastructure and overflowing classrooms, especially at the elementary school where storage rooms and teachers' lounges have been converted into classrooms.

The district is hoping to renovate its middle and high school building to be "like new" with the $49.7 million referendum, with several additions and renovations.

Specifically, a single-story classroom addition would be added to the east side of the middle and high school that would house sixth graders who currently learn out of the elementary building, freeing up space.

There would also be a two-story learning addition with classrooms and labs, a music addition, library media center, cafeteria and kitchen, maintenance shop and courtyard.

Every classroom would also be renovated and modernized, as would support areas like gyms, locker rooms and the stage.

The renovations would also improve building safety and security, address accessibility problems, replace new windows, flooring and doors and upgrade the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, fire alarm and belly systems.

There are two types of school referendums: operational and capital. Capital referendums involve borrowing money to pay for construction, like renovations or additions or new buildings. Operational referendums seek to raise state-imposed revenue caps to cover ongoing costs like staff pay or utility bills. Districts can pass non-recurring operational referendums, in which the revenue limits are increased for a set amount of years. They can also pass recurring operational referendums, meaning a permanent increase in the revenue limit — and district taxpayers' property taxes.

The Monona Grove School District has a $13.8 million recurring operational referendum on next week's ballot. The district will build up to that total amount over three years, increasing the revenue limit by $6 million this year, by $1.6 million in 2024 and then by $6.2 million in 2025.

These funds would be used to maintain the district's current conditions by paying for staff, programs and other operational expenses.

"We are a right-sized staff," the district states on its website, meaning nearly 70% of its budget is for staff pay. "Our class sizes are optimized, we have mental health support and programs in every school, as well as health team members in every school. Our students learn in a safe environment and are deeply cared for, reflecting the values of our community."

If the referendum is not approved, the district says it will have to make budget cuts, including about $6 million in the first year.

The Cambridge School District is asking voters to approve a $2.4 million recurring operational referendum starting this year to retain and recruit staff, maintain class sizes, cover the cost of curriculum and technology updates, offset inflation costs and pay for some maintenance like roof and parking lot repairs.

It would also help sustain programs paid for by federal COVID-19 relief dollars given to schools. Cambridge estimates a roughly $1 million shortfall to keep those programs running.

If the referendum doesn't pass, the district said it will look at making budget cuts, including eliminating more than 10 staff positions and decreasing courses and extra curriculars.

Here are the other south-central Wisconsin school referendums on the April 4 ballot:

Barneveld: $3.45 million (non-recurring operational)

Beloit: $23 million (non-recurring operational) and $19.5 million (construction)

Boscobel: $21.5 million (construction)

Burlington: $24 million (non-recurring operational)

East Troy: $9 million (non-recurring operational)

Elkhorn: $500,000 (recurring) and $30 million (non-recurring operational)

Fort Atkinson: $20 million (non-recurring) and $3 million (recurring operational)

Hustisford: $19.5 million (construction)

Milton: $9.5 million (recurring operational)

New Glarus: $4.8 million (non-recurring operational)

Parkview: $4.35 million (non-recurring operational)

Pecatonica: $18.8 million (construction)

Poynette: $9.25 million (non-recurring operational)

Southwestern Wisconsin: $3.9 million (non-recurring operational)

Walworth J1: $4.8 million (non-recurring operational)

Waterloo: $1.77 million (non-recurring operational)

