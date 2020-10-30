Theater renovations at three high schools would be among MMSD's capital referendum projects

Annabelle Reynolds, a La Follette senior who performs in the school’s productions, choir and band, pointed out that the theater is more or less “the same” as the one her mom used before graduating in 1992. A new space, she said, would have the potential of attracting new students to the performing arts.

“There’s definitely a lot of history there. You can see from generations past, we’ve got stuff all over the walls, people wrote little notes and stuff,” she said. “But it’s just old and run down. If we were to get a new one there would be a lot more opportunities for people to learn things like lights, sounds.”

It could also attract the community. Milisch recalled the first show after the East renovation, when they had a pair of sold-out performances in the new 600-seat space. Prior to that, he said, the largest audience he’d seen was between 300 and 400.

The most recent evaluations of the spaces at the three high schools come from their facilities assessments: