Theater renovations at three high schools would be among MMSD's capital referendum projects

Before the successful April 2015 Madison Metropolitan School District referendum, the East High School auditorium was “a sub-standard facility in need of substantial renovation,” according to the district’s own website.
Five-and-a-half years later, it’s a space that makes senior Sophia Abejero “really comfortable performing and expressing myself and meeting other people.”
“I feel like theater, that space, is not only really used as a place for us to all perform,” Sophia said. “It is also used for so many other things and so many events at school. Having that space for us to use, a really great space for us to do all of those things, is really important.”
The district’s other three comprehensive high schools are hoping for a similar transformation with a successful capital referendum on Tuesday. If voters approve the $317 million measure, each of the four main high schools will receive approximately $70 million for renovations — and part of that would go toward the theater and arts spaces at each.
Paul Milisch, who teaches drama at both East and La Follette, said having a modern theater space is “a reflection of the work of the students on stage.”
“It’s not a garnish, it’s not something that’s extra and special,” Milisch said. “(It’s) what we really need to do as a district to reflect their work, their creativity.”
According to the schematics and narrative plans for the referendum renovations, Memorial, La Follette and West would receive the following:
- Memorial: Renovations to upgrade existing theater space for assemblies and performances, accessibility, a proposed internal balcony addition to increase overall seating and off-set seating lost for accessibility accommodations on main level. Accessibility to existing projection room and mechanical spaces. Finishes, lighting, sound and acoustic improvements.
- West: Renovate the theater, rebranding the space and bringing it to a performance- quality venue, adding an elevator to address accessibility issues for theater and music rooms.
- La Follette: An addition will include a new entrance with a lobby space and new band and orchestra rooms. This addition will serve as the main entrance for performance activities allowing it to be separate from the remainder of the school. A major renovation of the auditorium will include new seating, full upgrade of all interior finishes, and accessibility to all spaces.
Annabelle Reynolds, a La Follette senior who performs in the school’s productions, choir and band, pointed out that the theater is more or less “the same” as the one her mom used before graduating in 1992. A new space, she said, would have the potential of attracting new students to the performing arts.
“There’s definitely a lot of history there. You can see from generations past, we’ve got stuff all over the walls, people wrote little notes and stuff,” she said. “But it’s just old and run down. If we were to get a new one there would be a lot more opportunities for people to learn things like lights, sounds.”
It could also attract the community. Milisch recalled the first show after the East renovation, when they had a pair of sold-out performances in the new 600-seat space. Prior to that, he said, the largest audience he’d seen was between 300 and 400.
The most recent evaluations of the spaces at the three high schools come from their facilities assessments:
- Memorial: “Theater space dated; old finishes; tired space; poor lighting and acoustics,” and, “Theater not conducive to performance space requirements.”
- West: “Theater needs to be redesigned to function as a performance space.”
- La Follette: “Acoustics are terrible and the sound seems dead. Sound panels were painted over which made it detrimental to the sound quality,” and, “The theater is too small and needs the booth projection room to be expanded. Building code and accessibility concerns that it is not built to the size it is serving now. Space requires reimagining and to be built more like a theater.”
Anabelle said it’s also important to show an investment in the arts, especially as teaching positions in the arts have been stretched in recent years as teachers sometimes cover multiple schools.
“Letting kids know we still care about this, we want you to be involved in this, it makes a big difference,” she said.
She recalled her visit to the East space last year for the Big Eight choir conference, calling the theater space “gorgeous” and being especially impressed by one key aspect: “We went to the bathroom and it was like near the girls dressing room, it was like in the girls dressing room and it was a whole bathroom.”
At La Follette, the girls’ and boys’ dressing rooms each have a single toilet attached.
Luke Hrovat-Staedter, the vocal teacher, choir director and musical director at East, said the school’s theater should represent the “rising tide” of high school performing spaces at Madison high schools, calling renovations at the other buildings “the next steps for the arts in Madison.”
“What’s happened at East over the last four years... we see the combination of a history of wonderful performing arts combined with a fresh new space, to kind of maximize the potential and the pride that the community has in students that have gone through and will continue to go through the East theater,” Hrovat-Staedter said. “That is a great exemplar of what can happen at the other high schools.”
