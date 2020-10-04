'The time is now': Madison School District seeks $317M from voters to upgrade high schools

In the 1970s, the library was built on top of columns inside part of a courtyard. Underneath the library, but still open to the outdoors, a small coliseum-style seating area was added with the intent of holding classes.

Instead, the space — known to student and staff as “the pit” — creates problems for supervision and acts as an outdoor hallway to get between two academic wings, even in the dead of winter, Wiese said.

“In hindsight, they shouldn’t have done it, and I hope we don’t make similar mistakes on our design,” he said. “More than anything, this is home to a whole bunch of swallows.”

The proposals call to completely enclose the space under the library to create an indoor hallway for students to get from one side of the building to the other and provide flexible collaboration space, Wiese said.

A chronic problem for the 1,600-student school is an intersection of two main hallways outside the cafeteria that much of the student body converges at during passing periods. One of the hallways would be expanded into a courtyard area to ease congestion, Wiese said.