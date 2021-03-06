‘The Super Bowl of all things’: Sun Prairie educators receive first vaccine dose

Those giving out the shots had their own feeling of joy to take away from Thursday, as Sun Prairie school and district nurses — who were eligible for their vaccine in tier 1a — were putting needles into arms. Conni Brandt, who has worked in Sun Prairie for two years, said it was “nice to be able to share this and keep them safe.”

“I think they’re all going to be much more comfortable and not as worried,” Brandt said of the staff she had vaccinated. “Many people said, ‘Thank you for being here to do this.’ It’s very, very nice.”

Both Kharbat and SPASD director of school operations Nick Reichhoff credited each other’s organizations for the event Friday, having begun planning for the event in January.

“Maybe we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Reichhoff said. “We’re just really grateful.”

