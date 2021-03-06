‘The Super Bowl of all things’: Sun Prairie educators receive first vaccine dose

Nicole Toepfer turned her head to the right, not wanting to watch as nurse Lucia Diaz stuck the needle into her left shoulder.
While the C.H. Bird Elementary School principal hates getting shots, she was willing to go through one that would make her job and that of her colleagues safer and more comfortable.
Toepfer was among more than 1,000 Sun Prairie Area School District staff members to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose Friday at the high school gymnasium through a partnership with SSM Health.
“I’m done!” she said excitedly after the shot.
Sun Prairie educators have been teaching in-person for at least part of the school year, with the district in a hybrid model for grades 4K-12. Having the first vaccine dose, with the second to come March 30, “will give people more peace of mind and confidence,” Toepfer said.
“It is emotional in a positive way and I feel very thankful and grateful at our district’s efforts and the partnership with SSM Health to put all of this together,” she said.
The clinic is one of a few SSM has set up as teachers became eligible for the vaccine with the state of Wisconsin’s tier 1b group beginning March 1. Earlier this week, SSM held an event in the Waunakee School District and next Friday it will partner with the Madison Metropolitan School District to vaccinate about 1,200 staff members at La Follette High School.
“Instead of having hundreds or thousands of educators having to schedule appointments and having to navigate where to go to get the vaccine, keep them all in one place, we’ll bring the vaccine to you,” SSM regional VP of pharmacy services Mo Kharbat said. “That was well-received by school districts.”
It’s a significant step toward more students returning to school in-person, as entities like Madison Teachers Inc. have pushed to have staff vaccinated before they go back to school. While the Centers for Disease Control said educator vaccinations are not a prerequisite for schools to reopen, it still brings a sense of comfort and safety for staff.
Thursday, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced it would move up the beginning of its teacher vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy Center to March 9. PHMDC will use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, speeding up the process of getting educators around the county vaccinated.
For special education teacher Jill Brown, who has been in-person with kids since September, she’s ready to move on from the “awkward” and “uncomfortable” way she has to work with students with the COVID-19 mitigation measures, though many protocols will remain in place in the near future.
“It’ll take a lot of stress and anxiety off my daily life,” Brown said after receiving her shot.
Support staff substitute Amy Rowe called it “exhilarating” to get her shot, comparing the anticipation in recent weeks to “the Super Bowl of all things.”
“It makes you feel that much more protected and safe,” she said. “One step closer to the kids coming back full-time, which is the ultimate goal.”
Those giving out the shots had their own feeling of joy to take away from Thursday, as Sun Prairie school and district nurses — who were eligible for their vaccine in tier 1a — were putting needles into arms. Conni Brandt, who has worked in Sun Prairie for two years, said it was “nice to be able to share this and keep them safe.”
“I think they’re all going to be much more comfortable and not as worried,” Brandt said of the staff she had vaccinated. “Many people said, ‘Thank you for being here to do this.’ It’s very, very nice.”
Both Kharbat and SPASD director of school operations Nick Reichhoff credited each other’s organizations for the event Friday, having begun planning for the event in January.
“Maybe we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Reichhoff said. “We’re just really grateful.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.