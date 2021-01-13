‘The choice is ours’: Panel discusses COVID-19 and schools

Most children are better-served by in-person education, Navsaria said, with benefits coming from “just being around other people,” but there is a “balance” to strike with the health of the community. Pointing to guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, Navsaria said it’s good to operate with a goal of being in-person, but only when the mitigation strategies mentioned in that guidance can be implemented.

“I think it’s really important that people not just stop before reading the ‘ifs,’” he said.

Giese said her department has worked closely with the schools in the area and found that when mitigation protocols are followed closely, there is limited spread within buildings.

In some instances, a positive test within a school required no quarantining and did not lead to spread because there were no close contacts, she said. In others, however, a whole classroom had to quarantine “because of not being able to or following basic strategies.”

“There are specific circumstances like that that have made a difference not only in quarantining of individuals but also disease spread,” she said. “It’s the non-classroom experiences where we’re seeing more disease spread happening.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.