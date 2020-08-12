× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jane Belmore retired from the Madison Metropolitan School District in 2005 after 29 years here.

In the 15 years since, she’s led the district through two of the most tumultuous times in recent education history: the fallout from Act 10, which quashed collective bargaining rights for teachers, and, this past year, a global pandemic that turned schooling on its head.

“It’s not easy to be an interim in a normal year and this year has been anything but normal,” Madison School Board member Cris Carusi said in a farewell message to Belmore at the July 27 board meeting. “Many years down the road when we’re talking about the pandemic in the past tense, you’re going to have the best pandemic story to tell in the entire city of Madison.”

Belmore’s final day as interim superintendent was Aug. 3, and permanent Superintendent Carlton Jenkins began Aug. 4. She’s sticking around for a short time to help Jenkins with the transition, but spoke with the Cap Times twice during the week of Aug. 3 to talk about the year.

“It has been a really challenging year, really stressful, but it’s also been really meaningful,” Belmore said. “Lots of really silver linings to all this as we come through it. And I’m sure we’ll be able to look back and know that there were some really good changes that needed to be made.”

The pandemic would be the biggest story of anyone’s year as a school district leader, but the 2019-20 school year included discussions about racial slurs, two superintendent hiring processes and incidents that strained trust for some families, all of which required the former principal and teacher’s attention.

“At the beginning of the year we thought, ‘Wow, we’ve got a lot on our plate: to hire a superintendent and get this referendum on the ballot,’” she said. “And then, then everything else came along, too.”

Often, it meant making decisions that would play out after she was gone. She knew that balance would be a challenge going in, given her experience in 2012-13. Her approach was to make those decisions with flexibility for the next superintendent in mind.

“As Dr. Jenkins moves in, I feel really confident that he’s going to be in a good place to move the district forward,” she said. “That was my goal, so I really feel happy that we’re at this point.”

Closing schools

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, the School Board voted to extend MMSD’s spring break by a week to offer officials more time to sort out the response to the coronavirus.

A press conference was scheduled two hours later for Belmore to offer more details on plans. But moments before that began, Gov. Tony Evers announced a statewide school closure beginning the following week.

“I remember making the decision to close schools, and I remember walking through the door into the press conference writing notes, because I had just heard that Gov. Evers was closing schools,” Belmore said. “And so I was like, ‘Okay, what am I going to say?’”

MMSD public information officer Tim LeMonds recalled the afternoon with a description out of a TV script.

“I got off the phone with the governor’s office with what they were going to say probably four to five minutes prior to our press conference starting,” he said. “So, (I was) sprinting down the hallway to give Jane her chicken scratch notes that she could build talking points around. It was pretty cool.”

From that moment forward, Belmore and district staff shifted their focus to how schools would look, even with uncertainty about how long they’d be closed. They created an emergency virtual learning program in about three weeks, while other departments handled meal sites and managed who was an “essential worker” and who was not. ￼

“If anybody had told me at the beginning of the school year, ‘You’re going to have to turn this whole district into a virtual district in three weeks,’ I would’ve said it can’t be done, of course it can’t be done,” Belmore said. “We kind of did what we didn’t think we could do.”

That, as well as summer school, offered plenty of learning opportunities for her and the rest of the staff. While she feels the spring went “pretty well,” Belmore said, “there was a lot to be improved on.”

A district survey found that 48% of white and multiracial family members, 59% of Black family members and 58% of Latinx and Asian family members who responded were “extremely” or “somewhat” satisfied with virtual learning this spring.

As the summer went on, Belmore and others were hoping to implement a hybrid model for the fall that would have some kids in buildings two days a week. But the more data she saw at weekly meetings with public health and other local officials, that seemed increasingly unlikely, she said. She approached the decision to begin the year virtually thinking, “how would I want that to be if I were to be the person staying in this role?”

“At some point as a senior team, we said, ‘We just need to make a decision,’” Belmore said. “And right now, we can’t envision getting enough information to actually have a safe reopening going into the fall. So it just made sense to make the decision to go virtual and shift our attention to really making that virtual experience strong.”

Racial slurs and national news

Belmore hadn’t been on the job three months when her name was in The New York Times.

MMSD was getting attention — even Cher weighed in — over the firing of Marlon Anderson, a Black West High School security guard who used the n-word in response to a student who had used it toward him, telling the student not to call him that.

Under a “zero tolerance” practice instituted the year prior by former superintendent Jen Cheatham, Anderson was fired. After a few weeks and a walkout by more than 1,500 students and staff, the district reinstated his job and revisited the practice.

Belmore said before the Anderson situation, she had already been working on changing the response to the use of racial slurs, “because the minute I walked in, I knew that was not the right way to proceed.”

As the Oct. 18 walkout approached the administration building, Belmore recalled her first year as a teacher, when she was part of a teacher strike and picket line outside the same building where she now sat.

“I really was proud of them for standing up for what they believed in,” she said. “I hope they saw in me and in (board president) Gloria (Reyes) people who would listen to them, and then take what they said and try to do something with it. That’s been kind of what we’ve tried to hang on to this year.”

While she “would not have wanted to hurt Marlon for anything in the world,” she’s also happy with how the situation was resolved, as “it resulted in some really good changes and things that we can still build on.”

When the incident happened, Belmore said she felt like she was the right person to help lead the response.

“For one thing I thought, I’m really glad it’s me here,” she said. “I just felt like I was positioned to really listen to our students, to listen to adults, to listen to different points of view.”

She’s optimistic that Jenkins and the School Board can take the next steps, after she and other administrative staff outlined a new practice to the board in January. While work continued on it throughout the year, the school closure interrupted further implementation of the plan, which she said focuses more on learning and context than punishment.

“I was like, okay, we’re in the national news, that’s not good, and we’re there for not such a good reason,” she said. “But how can we really turn this into an opportunity? And so we tried to do that and I think we’re on our way. And I think with Dr. Jenkins coming in, I just do think that work will continue to go forward in a really positive way.”

Superintendent saga

In late January, Belmore thought she had met her successor.

The School Board hired Matthew Gutierrez from Texas from a group of three finalists, all of whom visited the district for their interviews earlier that month. In March, he spent most of a week here visiting schools and meeting staff — the same week that ended with the governor closing schools.

Just a few weeks later, Gutierrez rescinded his acceptance of the job, wanting to remain in his Texas school district to help guide it through the fallout from the pandemic.

“It was a strangely emotional and pretty charged time to try to make the best decision he could in the moment,” Belmore said. “So I totally understood, but I thoroughly enjoyed meeting him and was disappointed, because I think he would have been also a good superintendent.

“But in the long run, I’m just very pleased with Dr. Jenkins. And I’m happy that Matthew is where he wants to be as well.”

Jenkins, who was an associate principal at Memorial High School for a year in the early 1990s, “has a lot to offer our district,” Belmore said, and is “the right person for this time.”

“I hope that he has the trust in the community and the community has trust in him,” she said. “I hope that the community really welcomes him with open arms and I think that they will. And my hope is that he brings his leadership skills and is able to really be able to put those into operation in Madison.”

She’s especially excited that the district has a leader of color, something that’s “long overdue.”

“I’m just so hopeful and so grateful that our children, all of our children, our Black children, our other children of color, our white children will be able to see his leadership, and for many kids see themselves for the first time in that leadership role,” she said. “And I just think that’s going to be powerful.”

During his Aug. 5 introductory press conference, Jenkins praised the work Belmore and her team had done in preparing the district for this fall after guiding it through a tumultuous spring and summer.

“This staff has done a wonderful job under the leadership of Dr. Belmore,” Jenkins said.

MTI tension

In the final months of Belmore’s tenure, tension grew between the administration and Madison Teachers Inc., which represents most of the district’s teaching and non-administrative staff.

Those months included a back and forth over proposed changes to the employee handbook, which governs the working conditions and rules for staff. MTI also issued a “demand” that the district begin the year virtually, which Belmore called “political,” and filed a complaint with a state employee rights agency over a survey administration sent to staff.

Both Belmore and MTI president Andy Waity said the two groups often share the same goals, including to increase staff diversity, but disagree on the best way to do that. Administrators want an immediate change to the handbook, while MTI wants to take more time to discuss potential changes. The proposal this summer would have added factors beyond seniority to the considerations for layoffs or moves from one school to another in case of surplus staff.

MTI asked for more time to determine those other factors, while Belmore pushed for the change to be approved by the board last month. Ultimately, the board approved some other agreed-upon changes and told the parties to reconvene to come to a compromise by November.

“We’re going to have things that happen along the way,” Waity said. “We’ve got shared goals and in some cases differences in how we approach that.

“I think a lot of what we’ve seen happen recently is a result of things happening quickly, in crisis mode and a real lack of that direct, open and honest communication and getting things discussed in ways that are moving things forward.”

Belmore, who said maintaining seniority as the only factor is more likely to favor white staff members, sees some good in tension between the groups, especially when they agree on the desired outcome.

“It’s just a constant, how do you balance the needs of a total district, and the students and the families with the needs of the employees, which are central to our district, the folks who work with kids every day,” she said. “I think it’s not a negative. I think it is a positive to have that tension because in the long run we get the best outcome by having both sides invested in it.”

Waity wished Belmore well and thanked her for serving in the interim role in a year of “unpredictability and ups and downs.”

“It wasn’t the type of year that I’m sure she expected and not the year any of us expected,” he said.

Other incidents strain trust

Throughout the year, Belmore and the district saw a series of other incidents that strained trust. Three of them began in December.

At East High School, a longtime teacher and DECA club adviser was placed on leave and later fired for allegedly secretly recording female students in their hotel bathrooms while on field trips for the club. David Krutchen faces a series of charges in federal court in Wisconsin and state court in Minnesota related to the incidents, which had allegedly occurred on other occasions before the December field trip in Minneapolis where the devices were found.

“These are strange things that come up that you wouldn’t even really think would be there,” Belmore said.

She acknowledged that some families were unhappy with the district’s response as it waited for the state Department of Justice to complete an investigation before firing him, but she believes the district offered the support it could.

“Basically it was just trying to be responsive to those families, knowing that we couldn’t really make any other moves around the investigation,” she said. “We just put all of our energies in trying to support them.”

On Dec. 3, a Jefferson Middle School student fired a BB gun on the bus ride home. Over the next month and a half, the administration was criticized for misleading parents in an email on the day of the incident. Initially, principal Tequila Kurth received much of the blame, but in a letter accompanying her resignation in January, she wrote that the email was written and sent by people in the central office with her name signed to it, as she had been out of the office for a family funeral.

That same week, a Lowell Elementary School student told his mother a school staff member had picked him up from behind and choked him while carrying him out of a room. The staffer acknowledged using physical restraint despite not having the required training, but denied she had choked him.

An email from the principal a week later, after the mother shared her story publicly on a radio show, denied that any physical harm was done to the student. The mother, Kim Williams, and others at the school asked for months for a public apology and acknowledgement of mistakes from the district.

Belmore said trust is key for the district, and it starts with principals and teachers who are “closest to families and kids.” She acknowledged that any incident that causes a break in trust is important, but said there are many other instances in which trust is maintained.

“We’ve got 52 or so of those (school) communities and the stronger each one of those communities can be in terms of trust, then that feeds the whole district,” she said. “So trust really comes from the bottom up, as well as the top out.”

Words of support

Many who worked closely with Belmore offered kind words as she neared the end of her tenure.

Gloria Reyes, who surprised Belmore last summer with the request for her to fill the interim role, told her July 27 that the “community owes you so much, the board owes you significantly for taking us through these challenging times.”

“You have been through a lot and you have taken us and guided us and led our district and our board with so much compassion and leadership,” Reyes said. “We just really want to thank you for your service and coming back to take us through some rough times.”

Each of the board members offered their own words of appreciation.

MMSD spokesman LeMonds said he and the other central office staff members could not “have imagined going through so many things this year with anybody else at the helm.”

“What we learned is when you go through so many challenges, people come together, and that’s what we did,” he said. “We rallied around Jane and she led us through quite a year. She’ll be missed, definitely.”

Belmore said it is odd to say goodbye over Zoom from her home, but she doesn’t feel like she’s leaving the district.

“I’m part of the community, the schools are part of the community, so I don’t feel that I’m leaving and will never be connected to the district,” she said. “I have lots of connections that I hope will continue. And I will be out here supporting the district in any way that I can, because it’s really a part of our community.”

She’ll also carry lessons from the year into her post-interim life, especially how her “racial equity lens has really opened up this year.” She credited “great leaders of color” for helping her through that process, and is glad that it’s become a central point of almost every decision the district makes.

“It’s one I’m very pleased I’ll take away with me. It’s not something that you leave in your job,” she said. “It’s really impacted me in my personal life as well as my professional life. So I hope that whatever I am engaged in in the future I can bring that equity lens to that work.”

She was feeling relieved on the morning of her last day in the decision-making seat, however, recalling spending her Saturday in a much different setting than the past few months, which featured weekly Saturday meetings with public health and other local officials.

“I slept all day Saturday,” she said. “I was just like, absolutely wiped out. And I felt like I was going to float to the ceiling, it was just like this thick weight was lifted off my shoulders.”

