'That's not going to happen': Report says East High leader objected to charging students after assault

After their 15-year-old son was beaten by fellow students in an East High School classroom on Sept. 22, the parents of the boy told police they wanted their son’s attackers charged with crimes.
“That’s not going to happen,” then-Assistant Principal and current interim Principal Mikki Smith interjected during a meeting shortly after the attack with the parents, their son and the Madison police officer who responded to the call, according to the officer’s report, released under a Wisconsin State Journal public records request.
Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the comment was “taken out of context,” and that Smith was only stating her opinion that the suspects, 15- and 16-year-old boys, could not be charged as adults.
East has seen a series of large fights this year — including one in which officers used pepper spray and some involving relatives of students — after opening for fully in-person learning for the first time since March 2020.
They also come after the School Board voted in June of last year to remove police officers, known as school resource officers, from each of the district’s four main high schools, and after the board in February adopted a series of recommendations from a district ad hoc safety and security committee that included one requiring debriefing sessions after every instance in which police are called to examine, among other things, “what could have been done proactively to avoid involving law enforcement.”
Smith did not respond to a request for comment, but LeMonds said the parents, whose names are redacted from the police report, had said they wanted the boys charged as adults, and Smith was “just offering her opinion” that that was not possible.
Smith, who formerly oversaw security at the high school, was named interim principal in late October when Sean Leavy left to take a position at the district office after only two months on the job but following protests from students about the way he responded to allegations of an off-campus sexual assault of a student.
The two alleged assailants in the Sept. 22 classroom attack, 15- and 16-year-old-boys, were arrested and charged as juveniles with misdemeanor battery. The attack stemmed from one of the boys’ belief that the victim had harassed and inappropriately touched a girl he knew, according to the police report. A district investigation determined that belief was unfounded, the report says.
Officer Carson Youngquist also said in his report that he reported Smith’s “behavior while in the room with the victim and his family” to his commanders at the North Police District station.
“I also expressed concern over the principal’s lack of cooperation with police regarding incidents at their facility,” he wrote in the report.
Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said North District Police Capt. Kelly Donahue was not available Thursday, but that she “addressed this incident and the principal’s comments during a biweekly meeting between (police) and the (the district’s) Safety and Security Team.”
“With the pandemic, this was the first time the involved officer had responded to a school investigation,” Fryer said. “He informed the parents (that Smith) was not able to make any decisions regarding charges.”
The Sept. 22 attack was caught on bystander video and aired on local news. It shows one of the attackers beating the victim as he sits in a desk covering his head with his arms.
The mother of the victim, identified only as “Erin” in the WMTV news report, said the school did not call police about the attack. LeMonds said that was accurate but that the school called the victim’s parents, who came to the school and called police themselves. He said the school would have called police if the parents hadn’t.