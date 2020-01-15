Texas superintendent would be 'champion for every single learner' as Madison superintendent

A Texas superintendent says he's a champion of public education who would serve all Madison School District students if chosen to become the district's next superintendent.
Matthew Gutierrez, superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas, said Wednesday he would prioritize minimizing the number of initiatives for teachers so they can be "laser-focused" on a few, ensuring the district's efforts around equity are undertaken with "fidelity," while focusing on attracting the best teachers.
If hired, Gutierrez, who was the second of three superintendent finalists to visit Madison this week, said he wouldn't shake things up or make big changes, but rather build on what is in place.
"There's still work to do, but all of the right structures are in place to really have a huge impact on the students that you serve," he said. "I can guarantee you I would be the strongest advocate for every single learner, a champion for every single learner."
At a community forum Wednesday evening, Gutierrez answered questions about his priorities and thoughts on a range of topics, which were submitted by an audience of about 75 people in the theater of East High School and from those watching a live stream of the meeting online.
He spoke to allowing teachers to adjust their lessons to make them more relevant and engaging for students, the "moral obligation" of fully implementing federally required, student-specific plans for those with disabilities, and creating engagement activities for families to learn healthy living habits.
Gutierrez, who said he's conversational but not fluent in Spanish as it is a second language for him, grew up in central Texas and said he personally understands the challenges of students living in poverty, as he was categorized as "economically disadvantaged" as a child.
"I know what it's like for students who have challenges at home. I know what it's like to not have food in a refrigerator," he said. "I've had to overcome, personally, a lot of obstacles to remove myself from that situation."
In 2016, Gutierrez earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Texas Tech University.
When asked why he would want to come to Madison and its 27,000-student school district after spending his whole life in Texas, Gutierrez — who jokingly asked the crowd, "Please don't judge me on my accent" — said he's always had it in his mind to eventually leave the state to gain experience elsewhere, adding the Madison community has a lot to offer its students.
In August 2017, Gutierrez began the Seguin job, which is in the San Antonio metro area.
During his tenure there, Gutierrez has led the creation of a long-range facilities plan for the 7,500-student district and helped get a $65 million bond referendum passed, according to his resume.
Gutierrez has also taken an "aggressive approach to change public image" of the district through social media and press conferences for positive stories, his resume said.
At the forum, he highlighted a learning model being tested at Seguin elementary schools that gives children several unstructured recess breaks throughout the day, which is meant to increase their social and emotional health and improve academic outcomes.
On Tuesday, Madison superintendent candidate Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, a New York education professor and former superintendent of Albany, New York, schools, made her "Day in the District" visit, capping it with a community forum at East High School.
A third candidate, George Eric Thomas, chief turnaround officer for the Georgia State Board of Education, makes his visit Thursday. He will be at a community forum at La Follette High School, 702 Pflaum Road, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
All of the finalists' visits to Madison involve a full day of events, including meeting with students and teachers, touring schools, sitting down with union representatives and community leaders, and closed-session interviews with the School Board.
The board will have a two-hour meeting in closed session Friday to begin final deliberations, with the hope of making a decision that day. However, an announcement likely wouldn't happen until a few days later.
Career background
Of the finalists, Gutierrez has the shortest career in education. He first became a teacher in San Antonio in 2002 and has spent all 18 years of his career in Texas schools.
Early in his career, he held several assistant principal jobs, a principal position at an elementary school and a post as a human resources director.
Gutierrez's longest stint at a school or school district has been with the Little Elm Independent School District in the Dallas area, from June 2013 to June 2016.
He held three positions at the 7,500-student district, starting as the executive director of human resources. He then was interim superintendent for seven months before becoming a deputy superintendent.
After that, Gutierrez spent a year at the Plano Independent School District — also in the Dallas area — as assistant superintendent for employee services.
He oversaw and managed human resources, professional learning, staff recruitment and other employee-focused activities for the 53,000-student district from July 2016 to July 2017, before moving to Seguin for his first permanent superintendent job.
Responses to questions
On a question about his position on police officers in schools, which have drawn strong reactions from opponents and supporters in Madison, Gutierrez walked a line.
Gutierrez said we have to consider the time we're living in when "it seems like every week there is some type of mass shooting that is occurring in our society," and said it is the responsibility of schools to ensure students are safe.
But he acknowledged he is an outsider to the discussion in Madison. Gutierrez said he would want to get feedback on the issue, most importantly from students.
To attract more teachers of color, Gutierrez said he would establish a "human capital commission" to examine district hiring practices and make aggressive efforts to bring in minority teachers from outside the Madison region.
Asked about the district's disciplinary policy — the Behavior Education Plan, which moved away from punitive measures to more restorative efforts for misbehavior — Gutierrez said it's a comprehensive plan that could look "beautiful" on paper but may be "messy" when putting those principles into practice.
He said he would want to hear from teachers on what sort of training -- such as role-playing scenarios on how to respond when a student is misbehaving -- they need to successfully implement the policy.
"If that's an area of frustration for teachers, we really need to look into why it's frustrating," Gutierrez said. "I do believe teachers, at the heart of it all, want to do what's best for kids."
People can provide online feedback for each candidate until 8 a.m. Friday. For Gutierrez, the website is mmsd.org/gutierrez.