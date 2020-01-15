Texas superintendent would be 'champion for every single learner' as Madison superintendent

Gutierrez said we have to consider the time we're living in when "it seems like every week there is some type of mass shooting that is occurring in our society," and said it is the responsibility of schools to ensure students are safe.

But he acknowledged he is an outsider to the discussion in Madison. Gutierrez said he would want to get feedback on the issue, most importantly from students.

To attract more teachers of color, Gutierrez said he would establish a "human capital commission" to examine district hiring practices and make aggressive efforts to bring in minority teachers from outside the Madison region.

Asked about the district's disciplinary policy — the Behavior Education Plan, which moved away from punitive measures to more restorative efforts for misbehavior — Gutierrez said it's a comprehensive plan that could look "beautiful" on paper but may be "messy" when putting those principles into practice.

He said he would want to hear from teachers on what sort of training -- such as role-playing scenarios on how to respond when a student is misbehaving -- they need to successfully implement the policy.