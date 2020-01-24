Texas superintendent Matthew Gutierrez to be next Madison schools leader

Matthew Gutierrez, superintendent of Seguin, Texas, schools, will be the next leader of the Madison School District.
The School Board announced Friday it has chosen Gutierrez to become Madison superintendent from the three finalists for the job. It will be the first job in his 18-year career outside of Texas. Gutierrez will also be the first Latino leader of the Madison School District.
"It is a great honor and privilege to share this exciting news with our community," School Board President Gloria Reyes said in a statement announcing the decision.
Gutierrez will finish out the school year in Texas before starting the Madison job June 1.
While visiting Wisconsin last week, Gutierrez said he would be a strong advocate of every learner in the district and doesn't intend to make big changes right away.
He said there's still work to do in Madison, but believes "all the right structures are in place."
Gutierrez spoke to reducing the number of initiatives teachers are asked to carry out, so they can get "laser-focused" on a few.
Gutierrez also said he personally understands the challenges for students living in poverty, saying he was classified as "economically disadvantaged" as a child growing up in central Texas.
"During my visit to Madison, I was extremely impressed with the high level of community involvement and how community members hold public education as a top priority," Gutierrez said in the statement.
The statement said he has "an excellent track record of being a collaborative leader devoted to academic success for all students."
The other two candidates were Eric Thomas, former chief turnaround officer for the Georgia State Board of Education, and Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, former superintendent of the Albany, New York, school district.
In all, 31 people applied for the job.
On Tuesday, the Seguin Board of Trustees had "possible action on the contract of superintendent" listed on its meeting agenda.
Gutierrez said Wednesday his board put it on the agenda just "anticipating the possibility" he could be tapped for the Madison job, but no changes were made.
Gutierrez will succeed Jennifer Cheatham, who resigned as superintendent in August for a position at Harvard University.
A life-long Texan, Gutierrez earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Texas Tech University in 2016.
When asked why he would want to come to Madison, Gutierrez said he's always had it in his mind to eventually leave Texas to gain experience elsewhere.
In an email last week, Cinde Thomas-Jimenez, president of the Seguin school board, said Gutierrez came into the job "following a period of conflict within the district and community" and did a "great job in healing those wounds through his proactive approach."
She said Gutierrez has been working well with the board and led the development of a new "strategic plan" for Seguin schools.
As he is only halfway through his third school year in Seguin, Thomas-Jimenez said "the jury is still out on academic accomplishments," but she said the district is in a better place and the board is optimistic the schools will improve on Texas state assessments.
Before getting the Seguin job in 2017, Gutierrez was an assistant superintendent for a year in the school district of Plano, which is a suburb of Dallas. Several jobs in his career have been in human resources.
"I believe the work in human resources has certainly boded well for me as a superintendent of schools," Gutierrez said.
Despite Seguin schools only enrolling about 7,500 students — Madison educates 27,000 — Gutierrez said he would be prepared to lead a larger district, citing, in part, his experience in the 53,000-student Plano Independent School District.
"I think it would be a seamless transition, because I've been in large systems," he said. "It's really the same work. The difference is you're having to connect with more people."
Jane Belmore has been leading the district on an interim basis since Cheatham left.
This story will be updated.