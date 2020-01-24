Texas superintendent Matthew Gutierrez to be next Madison schools leader

In an email last week, Cinde Thomas-Jimenez, president of the Seguin school board, said Gutierrez came into the job "following a period of conflict within the district and community" and did a "great job in healing those wounds through his proactive approach."

She said Gutierrez has been working well with the board and led the development of a new "strategic plan" for Seguin schools.

As he is only halfway through his third school year in Seguin, Thomas-Jimenez said "the jury is still out on academic accomplishments," but she said the district is in a better place and the board is optimistic the schools will improve on Texas state assessments.

Before getting the Seguin job in 2017, Gutierrez was an assistant superintendent for a year in the school district of Plano, which is a suburb of Dallas. Several jobs in his career have been in human resources.

"I believe the work in human resources has certainly boded well for me as a superintendent of schools," Gutierrez said.

Despite Seguin schools only enrolling about 7,500 students — Madison educates 27,000 — Gutierrez said he would be prepared to lead a larger district, citing, in part, his experience in the 53,000-student Plano Independent School District.