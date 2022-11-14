Team building takes root in Madison School Forest

Students might see field trips as a chance to break out of their regular school surroundings, but the outings can take on greater meaning, especially on the heels of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

When seventh-graders from Spring Harbor Middle School took buses last week to the Madison School Forest, their teachers and the Madison School & Community Recreation educators leading the trip had some objectives in mind. The students took part in team-building exercises in a large clearing and also ventured into a forested area where they worked on orienteering, which also taught them to work together.

“For most of my students, this was the first field trip they had taken since they were in third grade due to the pandemic and then limited bus supply. Because of that and a host of other factors, our students struggle with perseverance, cooperation and treating each other without divisive language,” said Dave Ropa, science teacher at Spring Harbor. “This trip today gave them an opportunity to work together on a common goal and build community.”

Some seventh-grade students went on the field trip Thursday with Ropa and Cecilia Goodale, a math teacher. The two seventh-grade humanities teachers at Spring Harbor, Tiffani Lewis and Cindi Lewis, took the remaining seventh-graders to the school forest on Friday.

“Although we do a lot of these types of activities at school, where they are also effective, these tasks were unique and not being led by their teachers,” Ropa said. “It removes the fear of academic failure that’s on the minds of many and allows them to take on new leadership and teammate roles.”

Seventh-grader James Peterson said he hadn’t been on a field trip for awhile and it was nice to get outside. He also saw the importance of students getting to know each other.

“Some people here aren’t the best of friends with other people,” James said.

Teachers’ requests for outdoor programs offered by Madison School & Community Recreation in areas such as team building, paddling and environmental education have not rebounded to the level that existed before the pandemic, said Liz Just, MSCR community outdoor recreation and camps specialist.

However, MSCR is getting more requests than last year, and team building is high on the list.

“We are noticing a trend with more (requests for) team building especially with middle and high schools,” she said.

Just said programming at the school forest — which spans about 300 acres in the hilly terrain southwest of Verona — stopped after the fall of 2019 because of the pandemic and started back up in 2021 in a limited way.

Meredith Krejny, challenge course coordinator for MSCR, said one of the activities was a name game that helped students get to know each other, even though they are classmates.

Another activity involved a large wooden A-frame with ropes attached. Students surrounded the A-frame and needed to come up with a system for pulling the ropes as they worked to move the frame between two cones. Then when that was accomplished, a student wearing a hard hat perched on the A-frame to increase the level of risk.

“Hopefully they are learning how their actions affect other people. Because if one person pulls real hard, it makes it hard for others to do their job,” Krejny said.

A similar activity used two wooden “skis” that are boards with long ropes that served as handles. Students held the ropes while standing on the skis as they moved forward by communicating when to lift them.

“Leaders rose to the occasion and had to listen to others to problem solve,” Ropa said.

Another activity featured two people turning a jump rope and others had to make it from one side to the other without touching rope. As the challenge increased, more people joined in until the entire group was going under at the same time, which involved communication, timing and leadership.

“It was really challenging,” seventh-grader Abhinav Nambiar said about the jump rope activity.

Students broke into smaller groups and were handed a compass for the orienteering, which required them to find their way to various checkpoints.

“We worked as a team to figure out what spot to go to and where to go,” seventh-grader Priya Karwal said.

Seventh-grader Julius First said the field trip will help back at school when students need to work with each other, a skill that was minimized while they were learning online due to the pandemic.

Students had to share something they might have in common with other people for one of the games.

“One said, ‘We don’t have anything in common,’” Krejny said. “Students sometimes have to look a little harder or think about it a little more.”

In a discussion after the activities, Krejny said, a student made the connection to real life saying, “This is like when I work on a group project.”

“One of my students said, ‘I was a little afraid of going to the forest. I hadn’t been on a field trip in a long time and I didn’t know what to expect. I wasn’t going to go but I’m glad I did,’” Ropa said about a conversation he had.

“Ultimately, I saw many of our students who often struggle in the classroom function really well,” Ropa said. “Leaders appeared who are often resistant to that role in the classroom.”

