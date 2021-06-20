Teachers worry legislation limiting race discussion could have 'chilling' effect in classroom

The legislation would require teachers to post their syllabuses online and districts to provide copies of curriculum under the state’s open records law, and would establish a complaint process for parents, staff or groups who object to the materials being taught. If the state determines a district has violated the prohibition on what may be taught, that district could lose 10% of its annual state funding.

State Sen. Andre Jacque, R-DePere, lead Senate bill sponsor, said he helped develop the legislation after hearing from a number of constituents concerned about the way race was being addressed in public schools.

“It’s pushing back on this idea of race underlying every aspect of our lives, that there has been no progress made in race relations,” he said. “What is within the bill is that you cannot promote as a course of instruction, as something that should be learned and accepted, that one race or sex is inherently superior to another or that an individual by virtue of their race or sex bears responsibility for acts committed in the past by others of the same race or sex.”

Jacque said the legislation is meant as more of a guideline for districts to follow, although, he said, “there is the ability for individuals to bring forth a lawsuit if government is not following the law of their own volition.”