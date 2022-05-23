Teachers warn of an exodus of staff if inflationary 4.7% base wage increase is not met

Teachers in the Madison School District are objecting to a base wage increase lower than what many school districts in Dane County and around the state are offering for the coming school year as inflation compounds financial uncertainty.

The Madison School District and Madison Teachers Inc. began their collective bargaining process at the beginning of May for the coming year with two different ideas for base wage increases for teachers.

The union asked for a 4.7% base wage increase — the annual inflationary amount and the maximum allowed in bargaining under Wisconsin's Act 10 law. The district offered a 2% increase — not including the additional wage increase tied to experience and educational attainment, known as steps and lanes.

By mid-May the district, apparently by mistake, had sent out contracts to teachers with a base wage lower than what they were making in the current school year, which union leader Jeff Knight called “unfortunate” and an action that felt “like a provocation to staff." The district later apologized for the discrepancy and reissued contracts but the amount on those contracts was unsatisfactory, union president Mike Jones said.

The cost of inflation

On Monday, more than 150 members and supporters of MTI rallied at the Doyle Building, the district's administrative office, ahead of May's regular School Board meeting, to call for a 4.7% increase in base wages for salary staff and a $5 per hour increase for hourly employees.

They marched around the building chanting "Hey hey, ho ho, this unjust wage has got to go," and "Strive for 5," while holding aloft signs that read "Our community is watching," and "Fair pay, $5 and COLA" (cost of living adjustment).

"Let's get in there, let's show off some red, and let's remember, we're going to show up tomorrow, and then we're going to show up Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," Jones said as he readied the demonstrators to enter the Doyle building. "They think this is going to go away, this ain't going away, cause they know they need us for September."

They entered the Doyle building, filled seats that weren't marked off as a COVID precaution and lined the walls around the auditorium. More than a dozen of them spoke, at times impassioned, many of them warning of an exodus of staff if the desired wage increase is not met.

Jones told the board that 67 staff members are leaving this year, but the district is only hiring 10 new staff.

Prior to the meeting, Jones noted that school districts of all sizes across Wisconsin are offering base wage increases to their teachers that are near or at 4.7% to keep in line with the hike in the cost of living adjustment.

The Milwaukee School Board unanimously approved a 4.7% base wage increase for all staff in the district at the end of April, the largest increase in more than a decade, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Kenosha School Board and Green Bay School Board also unanimously approved a 4.7% base wage increase for staff in March for the coming school year. The Oshkosh Area School District also approved a 4.7% wage increase for all staff in January.

“Educators continue to focus on what is best for their students and many are staying in (the district) only because of the students,” Knight said. “Folks who leave are doing so because the pay does not match their working conditions.”

Union members plan to hold onto their contracts as long as possible until a resolution is reached between MTI and the district regarding base wage increases for the coming year. The union and the district are able to continue bargaining after contracts have been sent out to teachers and pay is usually adjusted once enrollment and state funding is finalized, Jones said.

Jones said raising teacher wages by 4.7% amid a steep increase in the cost of living is a retention strategy for the district.

"We're going to lose people. We've already lost a lot of people," Jones said, and added that he expects to lose a lot more staff if the desired increase is not met. "I don't know if we're fully aware of how ill-equipped we're going to be with severely understaffed schools."

School districts in Wisconsin are also facing increased costs without an increase in revenue for the second year in a row due to the flat revenue limit passed by the Legislature in the state biennium. That means revenue growth is 0% for a number of districts while expenses in all school districts are increasing along with inflation across the state.

The Madison School District issued a response to the rally Monday night, which laid the responsibility for the impasse on the Legislature.

"We agree our staff deserves better, and like many districts across the Badger State, our budgetary reality involves a State Legislature which continues to abdicate its responsibility to do the bare minimum for public schools," the statement said.

In response, Jones said, the district should be able to move funds around to make a wage increase for teachers and staff a priority.

"You can't blame everything on the state," he said.

"A number of the things they said, we fundamentally agree," Jenkins said, in response to concerns raised by teachers and the union Monday evening. "We know that we have a tough situation. … What they said, valuing our lowest-paid employees, we have to and we're going to try to find ways to show value for our staff."

Around Dane County

Belleville: Intends to negotiate with professional staff around the Consumer Price Index of 4.7% for the upcoming school year, but that increase is not sustainable over time with the district's current budget, superintendent Nate Perry said. The district is exploring a reoccurring operating referendum of up to $1 million if the mill rate decreases or stays the same to cover a potential 4.7% wage increase for staff.

DeForest: Compensation increases for the 2022-23 school year have not yet been finalized.

Marshall: Hourly staff will receive a $1 per hour increase and certified staff will receive a 4.7% increase for the 2022-2023 school year.

McFarland: Wage increase for the 2022-23 school year breaks out to roughly 6.1% for all staff.

Middleton-Cross Plains: A final recommendation on salaries for the 2022-23 school year will be presented to the School Board on June 13.

Monona Grove: Initial proposal offers a 4.7% wage increase to all staff. The increase has yet to be finalized.

Oregon: Has yet to be decided.

Stoughton: Negotiations have not yet begun.

Verona: The School Board approved a 0% CPI increase for all staff and a 4.7% increase that is dependent on a potential fall referendum.

Waunakee: School board approved a 4.7% base wage increase for teachers and a 4.7% wage increase for all staff.

Wisconsin Heights: School board voted to extend a 4.7% base wage increase to all employees.

