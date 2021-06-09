Teacher's union leaders file lawsuit against Madison School District over contracts

The district determined the union was correct: The administration did not have the authority to include expected salary increases in staff contracts prior to budget approval, LeMonds said in a statement earlier this week.

But Packard offered a different story: After teachers returned signed contracts that included the pay increases last year, district administration told staff they weren't authorized to include the increases in staff salaries until the yearly budget was passed - something teachers and the union argued was a breach of contract.

MTI president Michael Jones asked the board in May to tell the administration to either reissue updated contracts that include the increases or employ the services of a federal mediator to resolve the dispute and to avoid future conflicts regarding employment relations issues. The lawsuit was brought by the union's leaders because the union itself is not allowed to sue the district per its collective bargaining agreement.

"If this cannot be resolved through the board or through an agreed-upon mediator, we will do our best to address our collective concerns through the courts,” Jones said in May.

MTI filed a complaint against the district earlier that month for sending out employee contracts that didn’t include the raises, a change from what had been a decades-long practice.

If the district’s 2021-22 preliminary budget draft is adopted as is, teachers would see an average salary increase of 3.23%, including a 1.23% cost-of-living base-wage raise plus automatic raises for length of service and educational attainment.

The board is expected to vote on the preliminary budget at the end of June. The final budget will be voted on by the board in October.