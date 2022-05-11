Teachers, students struggle with lack of air-conditioning amid spring heatwave

Teachers and students are feeling the heat in many Madison School District classrooms and buildings without air-conditioning as outside temperatures climb to 90 degrees amid an unusual spring heatwave.

Many of the school district’s decades-old middle and elementary school buildings do not have central air-conditioning and some rooms don’t have windows, or windows that open much if at all, which has made learning and teaching in a stifling environment difficult for staff and students.

Madison School Board member Chris Gomez-Schmidt responded to heat related concerns Wednesday afternoon, and said she would like to take a look at the feasibility of adding air conditioning to schools in the district's overall facility maintenance plans and budgeting.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the administration is currently working with engineering consultants to study the existing HVAC mechanics and electrical systems in all buildings to "develop a path forward with the overall goal of complete replacement in all schools."

"The mechanical upgrade includes the addition of mechanical cooling to all occupied spaces," he said. "This is a multi-year phased approach based on current budgetary conditions."

Teacher's experience

“Everyone is in a bad mood on a hot day and there is really no break from it. Getting the kids to focus is extra hard,” said Lee Briggs, a teacher at Toki Middle School.

Toki doesn’t have central air conditioning. The windows in Briggs’ classroom face the southwest which means the sun is directly beating into his room throughout the afternoon, and opening those windows only brings in more heat on a hot day like Wednesday, he said, when temperatures reached 90 degrees with a heat index that reached 99 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Current safety rules in the school require teachers to keep classroom doors closed, which makes cross ventilation impossible and box fans situated in his classroom on full power drown out the sound of lessons.

Caley Swanson, a music teacher who has taught at Sandburg Elementary School for eight years, brought a portable fan from her home to her windowless classroom on Wednesday.

“The kids come to music, to me, from gym so they’re already hot and sweaty,” she said. “To be in a tight, enclosed space, and you know we still have masks on, when kids are hot and sweaty is not conducive to learning.”

On Tuesday, when temperatures were in the upper 80s, Swanson brought her students outside for their music lesson because it was cooler than the classroom, she said. There is a new wing of the school which has air conditioning, she said, but the older parts of the school still don’t have regular access to cooler air.

Jenna Collins, a 4K teacher at Sandburg said the temperature in her classroom reached 83 degrees with nearly 70% humidity on Wednesday, according to a digital thermometer she keeps on her desk.

"It feels like an impossible situation," she said, about asking the district for air conditioning. "Usually this happens in the last week of school but we still have four full weeks of school. … If it stays like this for four weeks, that's going to be much more challenging."

Climate change

Most of the district’s decades-old school buildings have some air conditioning in areas such as the main office, library or nurse’s station, but air conditioning is lacking in the majority of classrooms and other learning areas.

“These buildings have always struggled during the late spring, summer and early fall periods of school to keep scholars and staff cool,” said Mike Jones, president of local teachers union Madison Teachers Inc. “How much can we reasonably expect a child to focus on their literacy skills, an essay, or a final exam if they are doing so in a sauna?”

MTI has advocated for window air-conditioning units to be installed in classrooms but that solution had been deemed too expensive by the district. Instead the district has responded to teacher concerns about the heat with box and barn fans which, Jones said, push hot air around the building and provide little comfort.

"We know this situation will only get worse with climate change and our federal and state governments’ reluctance to adequately address it and fund schools," Jones said.

According to district policy, schools will close if an excessive heat warning is issued by the National Weather Service, but schools will remain open under a heat advisory or excessive heat watch. As of Wednesday, no such bulletins had been issued by the weather service for the Madison area.

Jenn Hurtado-Barbus, parent of two Lindbergh Elementary School students said her children have come home from school exhausted, red-faced, sweat-drenched and dehydrated over the last two days. She said she was surprised by the lack of action by the district to provide air-conditioning in classrooms as warmer weather creeps into the school year in Wisconsin due to climate change.

Emily Ewoldt, a parent of two eighth graders at Toki, would like to see the district invest in room air-conditioners if installing central air conditioning is cost prohibitive. She opted to keep her children home on Wednesday due to the heat.

“They said it’s just unbearably hot in the classrooms. … It’s just not conducive to learning,” she said. “There’s got to be something (the district) can do, on days like to today.”

