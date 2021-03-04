Teachers set up outside school buildings in protest of Madison School District reopening plan

Many Madison Metropolitan School District teachers were back at their buildings Thursday morning.
Instead of their classrooms inside, they filled the sidewalks wearing hats, coats and blankets as they continued virtual teaching outside their buildings in protest of the district’s reopening plan, which will bring students and teachers in 4-year-old kindergarten through second-grade back to classrooms this month.
Kindergarten will be first next Tuesday, with 1,174 kids expected to return across the district.
At Mendota Elementary School, kindergarten teacher Emily Braun said she was participating in the “teach out” because she wants to see the district work together with teachers in creating a plan for reopening, including giving a choice for staff members who do not feel comfortable to continue teaching virtually.
“(Superintendent Carlton Jenkins) needs to consider that teachers and staff are partners in this and that we offer a lot of wisdom and thought,” said Braun, who has taught at Mendota for 10 years. “If he engages with us, I think that we could work together to solve this, but he needs to let us in.”
District spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an emailed statement that the district is “very proud of the great work of our teachers and staff throughout the pandemic.”
“We also recognize the importance of hearing their voices as we face these unprecedented challenges together,” LeMonds wrote. “All of us in the MMSD family care deeply about our students, and we want to uplift today’s thoughtful approach of a teach-out to make staff voices heard in a way that does not disrupt the continuity of education for our students."
The reopening survey for families with students in grades 4K-5 shows that 62% of students will return in-person when it’s time for their grade. Nothing beyond second-grade has been announced with a timeline.
The district also released a third-party report Tuesday that found its COVID-19 mitigation efforts “meet or exceed” recommendations from various public health entities.
But with teachers becoming eligible for the vaccine earlier this week, staff question why not wait a few more weeks until they can all receive doses, including those who have already been working in-person through the MSCR Cares program or working with special education students?
The district announced Thursday a partnership with SSM Health to provide 1,200 staff members with a first vaccine dose on March 12 through a mass clinic at La Follette High School, with a second dose scheduled for April 9.
“We are excited about our partnership with SSM Health, and very grateful for their support of our school community,” Jenkins said in a press release. “We have been working hard to advocate for our staff to be prioritized for vaccination, and this is an important step forward to making vaccines available to all staff.”
Public Health Madison & Dane County also announced it was moving its timeline up again for vaccinating educators using the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, with a clinic at the Alliant Energy Center expected to open March 9.
“We are thrilled that we will be able to vaccinate school and childcare staff sooner,” PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said in a press release. “The authorization of a third vaccine and its quick availability to us means we were able to move up our timetable.”
[Updated: Survey shows more than 7,000 MMSD elementary students will return for in-person instruction]
Staff at schools beyond elementary joined in Thursday’s protest in a show of “solidarity.” Pete Opps, a LHS teacher and one of the school’s Madison Teachers Inc. building reps, stood outside the school talking with a pair of community residents who pulled into the parking lot to share their support for the teachers. Throughout the morning, some cars honked in support as they drove by on Pflaum Road.
“The teach out is really about visibility,” Opps said. “There's a lot of people in the community just recognizing that putting people back together in a school may not be the best approach at this juncture.”
Braun and other teachers who spoke with the Cap Times also expressed concerns about the plans for a concurrent teaching model, especially for lower grade levels. Braun said the only professional development she has received on how to teach students in-person and virtually at the same time was not applicable to what they’re being asked to do.
“There are other methods and other ways that we could provide equitable education that the district is just refusing to listen to,” Braun said, floating the idea of staff who are ready to come back working with students in-person while staff who are not yet comfortable teach the virtual students.
LHS English teacher Kate Schultz, a member of the MTI Solidarity Committee, said that while teachers have “adapted” to the challenges of teaching virtually, the concurrent model will hurt learning, especially for younger learners.
“To try to meet the students’ needs who are in front of them and also virtually simultaneously, that’s just sort of an impossible ask, especially at the elementary level,” Schultz said. “We wanted to represent those concerns that we’re hearing.”
Dan Kromer, a social studies teacher at LHS, said he expects the district to bring back high school students later this spring, but he does not believe district officials have adequately answered questions from staff and MTI. Braun offered a similar sentiment, and said she is worried families don’t know what their students will experience in the classroom when they return.
“We’re not getting a lot of answers from the district,” Braun said. “They’re doing a really good job of kind of smoothing over main issues instead of directly answering questions and that is providing lots of confusion so that schools are on completely different pages about what expectations are.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.