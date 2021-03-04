Teachers set up outside school buildings in protest of Madison School District reopening plan

“We are thrilled that we will be able to vaccinate school and childcare staff sooner,” PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said in a press release. “The authorization of a third vaccine and its quick availability to us means we were able to move up our timetable.”

Staff at schools beyond elementary joined in Thursday’s protest in a show of “solidarity.” Pete Opps, a LHS teacher and one of the school’s Madison Teachers Inc. building reps, stood outside the school talking with a pair of community residents who pulled into the parking lot to share their support for the teachers. Throughout the morning, some cars honked in support as they drove by on Pflaum Road.

“The teach out is really about visibility,” Opps said. “There's a lot of people in the community just recognizing that putting people back together in a school may not be the best approach at this juncture.”