Teachers, parents take creative approach to celebrate graduates amid COVID-19 pandemic

Staff members and parents got creative this year to give students memorable graduations despite the cancellation of the usual pomp and circumstance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, Lowell Elementary School staff members drove around to fifth-graders’ houses just as school was winding up for the year as one of the ways they commemorated their students’ last year at school. They handed out gift bags that included the students’ certificate of promotion and a T-shirt designed by fifth-grader Tess Rickert, who was one of the students to submit designs. The shirt featured all of the students’ names on the back.
“It meant a lot because it’s like my fifth-grade graduation and I won’t be in their class and I’m leaving the school that I’ve been to my whole life,” said Zale Thoronka, a Lowell fifth-grader. “It’s like leaving the first experience I’ve ever had.”
Lowell fifth-grader Sophie Ipsen was surprised that so many staff members showed up. Her teacher, Pam Brandt, and the other fifth-grade teachers, Karen Hall and Liz Waldinger, were joined by student teachers Ally Schleh and Steve Seaman, Principal Ellen Franzone and other staff including, Kathleen Chappell, Amy Spangler, Stephanie Kirby, Madisen Kickhofel, Rene Foy and Aggie Gretzinger.
“I was really sad that we weren’t going to be able to have the graduation,” Sophie said, adding, “This was fun, too.”
Brandt said the staff considered what they had done previously when planning something “special for the last kind of hurrah at Lowell.” She said the parade to students’ houses was similar to one the teachers did a week after schools had closed in March.
“This was a way to give them that final connection and bond them a little bit,” Brandt said.
Several West High School parents asked Geoffrey Sandler, owner of Celebrations Entertainment, if he would use his 12-foot-by-7-foot LED video wall trailer to honor this year’s graduates. The device, which he described as using the same technology as the scoreboard at Camp Randall, displayed a message of congratulations to the graduates and included the school logo and a fireworks graphic.
He used his pickup truck to drive the sign around the West High neighborhood for an hour last Friday, the night before the school’s virtual graduation ceremony. He also played music, including the “Pomp and Circumstance,” traditionally featured at graduations.
An email was sent out asking graduates to come out in their caps and gowns and for neighbors to honor them with noisemakers, such as pots and pans and cowbells. If Sandler saw a graduate, he honked the horn. He saw some families celebrating with cookouts and refreshments.
“Some ran out in front of the screen and took pictures,” he said.
While the parents offered to collect some money to pay him, Sandler offered his services as a gift to his alma mater. Sandler’s wife and their two children also are graduates of West High School.
In Waunakee, the community got together on a project that honored graduates by putting up banners with their pictures on street lights along the main thoroughfare that runs through the village.
Tara Swalve, mother of graduate Cade Swalve, spearheaded the effort that also required the village to approve an exception to a rule prohibiting such signs.
“We were trying to do something to lift their spirits,” Swalve said.
One of the graduates, Martha Moran, who actually lives on Main Street where many of the banners were hung, can see pictures of some of her classmates from her bedroom window.
“It meant a lot to have not only the parents, but the school and the village and everyone all rally around us, the businesses and the parents, especially,” she said. “It was just really cool and unique.”
It only took three weeks to raise the $5,500 cost of putting up the signs after an in-kind donation by Suttle-Straus, a Waunakee company that makes signs. Special deals were created at businesses, and a portion of the sales went toward the banners. Other donations came from a GoFundMe initiative.
“When you drive through the town and see them all, you just feel like the community coming together even though we can’t come together,” Swalve said.
