Teachers, parents take creative approach to celebrate graduates amid COVID-19 pandemic

Brandt said the staff considered what they had done previously when planning something “special for the last kind of hurrah at Lowell.” She said the parade to students’ houses was similar to one the teachers did a week after schools had closed in March.

“This was a way to give them that final connection and bond them a little bit,” Brandt said.

Several West High School parents asked Geoffrey Sandler, owner of Celebrations Entertainment, if he would use his 12-foot-by-7-foot LED video wall trailer to honor this year’s graduates. The device, which he described as using the same technology as the scoreboard at Camp Randall, displayed a message of congratulations to the graduates and included the school logo and a fireworks graphic.

He used his pickup truck to drive the sign around the West High neighborhood for an hour last Friday, the night before the school’s virtual graduation ceremony. He also played music, including the “Pomp and Circumstance,” traditionally featured at graduations.

An email was sent out asking graduates to come out in their caps and gowns and for neighbors to honor them with noisemakers, such as pots and pans and cowbells. If Sandler saw a graduate, he honked the horn. He saw some families celebrating with cookouts and refreshments.