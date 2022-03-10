Teachers call for student mental health to be prioritized amid COVID-19 tumult

Teachers and students are raising concerns that the Madison School District has fallen short of its commitment last year to make student mental health a top priority as they returned to classrooms full-time after a year of online learning.

Dan Walkner, an English teacher at Memorial High School, saw students struggle with their mental and emotional wellbeing on a daily basis while navigating school during the first semester back to in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People just don’t understand what kind of effect this is having on students. I think you can guess how bad it is, but you really don’t know until you’re there and you see this happening, kids breaking down, you hear them and you see it in their writing or you see the level of dissociating,” he said. “We weren’t ready for any of that.”

During teachers' week of training ahead of the start of the school year, they were only given about 40 minutes of training on social and emotional learning led by building administrators.

“It’s incredibly useful, the things we went over, but 40 minutes of training is not going to get you ready for what is being dubbed a national mental health epidemic,” said Walkner, who has been with the district for 15 years.

There wasn’t discussion on how to identify warning signs among students or what protocol to follow if they reach out in a moment of mental distress, he said.

Aliyyah Wiley, a junior at East High School who balances several AP (advanced placement) classes, co-curricular activities, preparing to take the ACT test and a job outside of school, said she didn’t know East had a school psychologist until this school year due to the lack of mental health education presented to students.

“As someone who cherishes mental health especially within the Black community, I personally don’t see it being talked about at all, maybe by a couple of teachers who are sympathetic or empathetic,” she said.

Students in crisis

At the end of the 2020-21 school year, Walkner said there was a consensus among his colleagues and building administration that student mental health needed to be the top priority once students return to classrooms. But by the start of the school year, it became clear that there wasn’t a district-led directive to provide teachers with training they would need to support students in a time of collective trauma.

Some teachers have sought out training on their own, in their own time and have paid for it out of their own pocket, said Walkner, who has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with a focus on trauma and resilience from Concordia University in Portland.

“Teachers want to help but we’re students, too -- we need to learn,” he said. “If we’re not prepared to help out, then the kids will fall by the wayside because it will be labeled as something else.”

At the start of the 2021-22 school year, Madison’s high schools were seemingly roiled by fights on a weekly, if not daily basis. In the first semester, an 18-year-old La Follette High School student was forcibly arrested in the school with what police said was a loaded handgun, prompting the cancellation of the East-La Follette high school basketball game; another was charged with beating a fellow student outside West High School.

Prior to those incidents, a series of fights broke out outside East High School and drew more than 15 police officers, who broke up the melee with pepper spray, sending five students to the hospital. Later that evening, one of the participants fired a gun into the house of another student, narrowly missing those inside, court records say. That incident came three weeks after another lunchtime fight outside the school that drew more than 10 police officers.

Madison School Board members have said factors including social isolation, depression, anxiety and frayed nerves brought on by the pandemic coupled with nearly a full year without in-person learning have led to an increase in altercations between students in schools this year.

That’s supported by findings in the latest Youth Assessment compiled by the Dane County Department of Human Services. Nearly 27,000 students across 19 area school districts completed the survey in 2021. More students expressed struggling with stress, anxiety and depression than in previous years. Past reports outlined a steady increase in mental and emotional health problems, but the trend accelerated this year, likely due to the pandemic.

Natasha Sullivan, an AP English teacher at La Follette High School, said her students are feeling the pressure of getting up to the standards and rigor set by advanced classes while still experiencing trauma as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The stress her students are experiencing has manifested in a number of different ways, she said.

“If I have a kid who is giving me attitude, being kind of mean to me in the classroom, I’ll pull them to have a conversation and ask them what’s going on,” she said. “And it’s tears, immediately. Breaking down. And they’re saying, ‘I just have so much, I have all these things to do.’”

Both noted the worsening of pre-existing challenges faced by youth during the pandemic. It disrupted the lives of children and adolescents, such as in-person schooling, in-person social opportunities with peers and mentors, access to health care and social services, food and housing, and the health of their caregivers. The pandemic’s negative impacts most heavily affected those who were vulnerable to begin with, such as those with disabilities, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ youths, low-income youths, youths in rural areas, youths in immigrant households, youths involved with the child welfare or juvenile justice systems, and homeless youths.

“They’re feeling that stress a lot. I think it differs from school to school and even classroom to classroom,” Sullivan said. “In other classrooms we have students who experience trauma on top of trauma, we have the trauma of poverty, the trauma of racism on top of all of this that we’re going through — that’s getting them to the breaking point.”

District commits funds

“In some ways this is a universal experience so we really need to think about how we’re supporting student mental health and wellness for all students,” Kristen Guetschow, the mental health coordinator for the district, told the State Journal in May. The district said it planned to focus on “building community, building from a place of relationships, and directly teaching social-emotional learning skills,” she said.

The district also told the State Journal that Federal Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II funding, as well as a grant from Dane County, will be used to bolster long-standing mental health programs and on-site therapy.

The district earmarked $670,000 in ESSER II funds to hire mostly central-office staff to focus on mental health and wellness but roughly half of the positions remain vacant due to staffing shortages. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds also said the district allocated a portion of the $670,000 toward ongoing training in motivational interviewing for school-based student services staff.

However, Walkner said he hasn’t had any district-led training on mental health or social and emotional learning — aside from a 40-minute discussion devoted social and emotional learning during the week of teacher training at the start of the school year — nor has he heard about any plans for future teacher training, despite the budget allocations. There are proposals into the district for additional mental health supports for student in ESSER III spending.

Mike Jones, president of local teachers union, Madison Teachers, Inc., said the investment into mental health supports isn’t as comprehensive as teachers had hoped it would have been, going into the school year. He also noted that the lack of preparedness is evidence of inefficient funding or emphasis put on the mental health needs of students before the pandemic.

“In terms of it getting into the actual school buildings and boots on the ground people to address mental health needs. That has been lacking. …I don’t think it’s deliberate, but you can only do so much with ($670,000),” he said. “No matter what happens, we have so much catch-up to do.”

Wiley remembered her freshman year, before the pandemic, when she and her friends prioritized school and work over their own mental health and wellbeing. By winter break of the 2019-20 school year, Wiley said she and her friends began to realize how drained they felt.

“We would drag ourselves and drag ourselves every day to get something done, to get a 4.0 or an A in a certain class,” she said. “We never got any help, we were never told its okay to not be okay, or to take a day off.”

Wiley would like to see mental health and wellbeing worked into the curriculum, but at the very least she would like for presentations to be held at the start of the year or semester to make students aware of mental health supports and resources offered to them through the school. She had hoped the district would have made adjustments to better support student mental health and wellbeing ahead of the return to in-person learning after the online schoolyear, but when she returned to the classroom in the fall, Wiley said nothing had changed.

“They should really be considering the mental health of their students. … It was hard,” she said of the return to classrooms. “It was back to the same curriculum, back to the same things we were doing freshman year. I think that’s so unrealistic.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.