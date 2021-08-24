Teacher vaccine mandate on Madison School Board's Monday agenda

Madison Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in an interview Friday the administration has taken federal, state and local support for vaccine mandates into consideration as well as pushback against requirements.

"We try not to just make a gut decision," he said "There's two parts to vaccination, it's the physical response and the psychological response."

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said Tuesday that recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine “certainly helped” to move the discussion forward.

“Vaccine mandates for staff are on the table for discussion” in district planning meetings, he said.

Several district parents have also thrown their support behind vaccine requirements for teachers and staff in an effort to protect children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Philosophy Walker, parent of a son who will attend kindergarten at Orchard Ridge Elementary School, said she is thrilled that the district will require students and staff to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status in buildings, but she would feel even better if staff were required to get vaccinated against the virus.