Teacher vaccine mandate on Madison School Board's Monday agenda

The Madison School Board plans to take up discussion on COVID vaccine requirements for district staff during their meeting Monday.
Board member Chris Gomez-Schmidt said she expects to hear more information including a possible recommendation from the district administration regarding staff vaccine requirements during the board's regular monthly meeting. Students are returning to the classroom next week on Thursday.
The topic arose after board member Nicki Vander Meulen took to Facebook to call for support surrounding a push to get the topic on Monday's meeting agenda.
In a post on the Orchard Ridge Elementary PTO Facebook page on Friday, Vander Meulen noted that district administration initially made the decision not to hand down a vaccine requirement to staff without discussing it with the board.
“I am very, very thrilled (that the discussion will be brought before the board)," Vander Meulen said Tuesday. "I think this is an important discussion the board needs to have. This discussion will make it so our staff and students and teachers will feel as safe as possible during this pandemic. This is a great first step and I’m looking forward to it.”
Board president Ali Muldrow did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
Madison Teachers Inc. president Michael Jones said the local union recently surveyed members on the topic of vaccine requirements. Of those surveyed, 85.5% were in favor of vaccine requirements, 10% said they would like to learn more about possible requirements before supporting the effort and 4.5% said they did not support vaccine requirements, he said.
Madison Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in an interview Friday the administration has taken federal, state and local support for vaccine mandates into consideration as well as pushback against requirements.
"We try not to just make a gut decision," he said "There's two parts to vaccination, it's the physical response and the psychological response."
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said Tuesday that recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine “certainly helped” to move the discussion forward.
“Vaccine mandates for staff are on the table for discussion” in district planning meetings, he said.
Several district parents have also thrown their support behind vaccine requirements for teachers and staff in an effort to protect children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible to be inoculated against COVID-19.
Philosophy Walker, parent of a son who will attend kindergarten at Orchard Ridge Elementary School, said she is thrilled that the district will require students and staff to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status in buildings, but she would feel even better if staff were required to get vaccinated against the virus.
“I feel like last year all we wanted was for our kids to go back to school and now our kids are going back to school in person and we’re all absolutely terrified,” she said. “It’s because my son can’t be vaccinated, that’s really scary to me especially with the delta variant it seems like kids are getting sick more often, are getting hospitalized more often.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,170 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday across the state and 21 new deaths connected to the virus. On Aug. 17, the state health department recorded a seven-day moving average of 619 patients hospitalized with COVID and a seven-day average of 185 COVID patients in the ICU.
The number of people with COVID-19 in Dane County has remained stable, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County, but the number of hospitalizations has increased 45.5% over the past two weeks.
Cases appear to be increasing among children ages 5-11 years old, according to the city-county health department data, while cases among children aged 0-4 years old and children aged 12-17 years old appear to be decreasing.
“It seems to me, if we’re going to keep our kids safe, we need to use every tool in the toolbox,” Walker said. “I know it’s not a silver bullet but I’d like to think they’re doing every single thing they can to keep kids safe.”