Teacher uses art and accommodations to aid students' self-expression

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Art teacher Marnie Hyland is still supporting students so they can express themselves; she’s just had to switch up her method.

Like other area teachers, Hyland is teaching art to her West Middleton Elementary School students through distance learning while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her first assignment for third- and fourth-graders was to look at a painting by Keith Haring that featured hands around a heart with the Earth at its center.

Using the artwork as inspiration, students were asked to create something that expressed their feelings about the COVID-19 coronavirus and the way it is impacting people.

Fourth-grader Larkin Turner drew a picture of herself on a swing alone. The assignment made her think about being without her mom, who has been in quarantine in another home because she is a doctor.

“I couldn’t really see her at all,” Larkin said. “I’m here at my house with my family, but my mom isn’t.”

Third-grader Adelyn Hynes created a picture of her family, which includes her parents, Seth and Brittney, and first-grade sister Aubrey, looking out the windows of a house.

“I drew that picture because I felt I was safe at home,” Adelyn said.