Teacher uses art and accommodations to aid students' self-expression

Art teacher Marnie Hyland is still supporting students so they can express themselves; she’s just had to switch up her method.
Like other area teachers, Hyland is teaching art to her West Middleton Elementary School students through distance learning while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her first assignment for third- and fourth-graders was to look at a painting by Keith Haring that featured hands around a heart with the Earth at its center.
Using the artwork as inspiration, students were asked to create something that expressed their feelings about the COVID-19 coronavirus and the way it is impacting people.
Fourth-grader Larkin Turner drew a picture of herself on a swing alone. The assignment made her think about being without her mom, who has been in quarantine in another home because she is a doctor.
“I couldn’t really see her at all,” Larkin said. “I’m here at my house with my family, but my mom isn’t.”
Third-grader Adelyn Hynes created a picture of her family, which includes her parents, Seth and Brittney, and first-grade sister Aubrey, looking out the windows of a house.
“I drew that picture because I felt I was safe at home,” Adelyn said.
Hyland said the way the lesson was structured is typical of what she would do if the students were still coming to the West Middleton art room, and she hopes that is reassuring.
Her students’ comfort and level of trust is something Hyland didn’t take for granted even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it takes on new meaning as students’ lives have been disrupted and they are no longer able to spend face-to-face time with their teachers and peers.
For the senses
Earlier this semester, Hyland used a $2,100 endowment grant from the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Education Foundation to expand her art curriculum with sensory tools and activities. They are geared towards students with special needs and those requiring trauma-informed care, but still available for any students who could benefit.
Hyland said the tools and activities are designed to help students feel comfortable and focus. But some have a dual purpose as a fun, creativity activity. She is calling the curriculum additions both an accommodation station and an exploration station.
The idea for them came when Hyland purchased two air-filled cushions shaped like a disc. They have small bumps to provide tactile stimulation. They also allow children who have a difficult time sitting still to quietly move and focus their energy so they can listen better.
“I was listening to the book super well,” said kindergartner James Kopp as he sat on a disc while Hyland read “The Day the Crayons Quit” to the class before the school started distance learning.
Broadened approach
Hyland bought the seats because she noticed some students were having trouble focusing, but she found that many wanted to try them. That led her to realize such tools for learning should not be available to only a select few.
“When I started exploring tools, I saw more were out there,” she said. “It is not one size fits all when it comes to the learning styles.”
One of the big hits has been noise-canceling earmuffs, and Hyland plans to order more. She said they help cut down on distractions.
“It’s too loud,” kindergartner Caleb Santek said about why he was wearing the earmuffs. “It hurts my ears.”
“I have peace and quiet,” said kindergartner Lisa Lathsavong.
Other activities
Hyland also has certain students try fidget toys, which are self-regulation tools to help with focus, attention, calming and listening.
In addition to the sensory tools, Hyland has created activities so students can make art as a way to focus or as a creative activity when they have free choice time.
The classroom has six “Boogie Boards,” which are LCD writing tablets that students can draw on with a stylus.
Another option is a “Buddha Board,” which is a device that allows students to paint with water to create images with an inky look, but as the water evaporates the image fades away, leaving a blank slate. It allows students to practice mindfulness to help them focus and calm down. They can practice the art of letting go and also resilience since they can’t erase.
A large loom allows students to weave so they can do something with their hands while they are listening to instructions. It’s also a collaborative piece because all students can work on it.
Hyland also set up an easel so students can choose to work on a vertical surface, which works better for some, she said.
Kindergartner La’Zaydreon Harrison wore noise-canceling earmuffs as he stood at the easel “drawing gently,” he said.
“I’m safe,” is how he described the feeling.
