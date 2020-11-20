Teacher union recertification challenged by COVID-19 pandemic, but participation hasn't dropped

“We went into our initial conversations with membership in this unusual year … with that question of where does our membership stand?” MTI president Andy Waity said.

Negotiations between the district and MTI during the pandemic year included obtaining a waiver from mandated educator effectiveness evaluations, maintaining the presence of educator voice and perspective amid the health crisis and an effort to persuade the Madison School Board to approve the base wage increase for teachers that aligned with the federally determined annual cost-of-living increase of 1.81%. The School Board approved an increase in teacher base wages of 0.5% in October.

As of Nov. 16, 84% of Madison teachers had voted in the recertification election.

“I think folks really understand the importance, the significance of this election and what it means to us,” Waity said. “On one hand it’s for recertifying, and on the other hand it’s that public acknowledgement of a group of folks standing together.”

“What Act 10 has done is … made this annual, very disruptive process to the employment relations that do exist,” Ed Sadlowski, executive director of MTI, said as he attributed the withering of the number of unions across the state to the recertification process.